Turkey rebuilds hospital damaged by Rohingya campfire

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh / ANKARA, Turkey

Turkey responded quickly to a massive fire in the Rohingya refugee camp that damaged a Turkish field hospital, and a team from Ankara is currently working to rebuild the hospital in south-eastern Bangladesh.

A senior official from the Turkish Emergency and Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) arrived in Cox’s Bazar district in south-eastern Bangladesh with a team tasked with rebuilding hospital and shelters for refugees Rohingya affected by the deadly fire on March 22.

A total of 26 staff from the Turkish Ministry of Health, AFAD and the Turkish Housing and Development Administration reached Bangladesh on Saturday.

The team started construction work on the field hospital earlier this week at the same site.

Salih Altinay, AFAD’s foreign affairs and humanitarian aid official, told Anadolu news agency that the new hospital would have an open area of ​​4,000 square meters and an enclosed area of ​​1,400 square meters. He added that the open and closed sites would provide health care facilities for Rohingya refugees in the camp.

He said the humanitarian agency moved its humanitarian operations from Myanmar to Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh in 2017, shortly after the human tragedy involving Rohingya Muslims leaving their homes.

Altinay spoke about the Myanmar-led military crackdown on the Rohingya in western Rakhine state in August 2017, which killed thousands of Muslims and forced more than 750,000 to flee neighboring Bangladesh for safe salt-spreading.

AFAD had built a full-fledged field hospital in early 2018 that provided all kinds of health services with ten doctors and 20 health workers.

The hospital provided medical services to 1,000 patients every day until it was completely destroyed by fire ten days ago.

It had served a total of 512,101 patients since its inception in 2018, according to hospital records.

The Turkish state aid agency has also built 4,620 bamboo shelters for refugees in the region.

"Our [field] hospital and around 1,400 bamboo houses [for Rohingya refugees] became unusable in the fire that occurred on March 22, ”said Altinay.

According to him, Turkey is building a new field hospital which will soon be operational for the Rohingya.

"We will [also] start rebuilding shelters [affected by the deadly blaze] as soon as possible, ”he continued.

On instructions from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, AFAD, along with the ministries of health, environment and urbanization, began providing assistance to the refugees, Altinay said.

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency, the most devastating fire in the history of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh has killed 15 people, destroyed more than 10,000 shelters and displaced around 45,000 refugees.