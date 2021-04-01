Politics
China unlikely to use US bond weapon as tensions remain high
American markets
Karen brettell
Karen pierog
NEW YORK (Reuters) – China is unlikely to significantly reduce its purchases of U.S. Treasuries as soon as its foreign exchange reserves increase, even as trade and geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing remain high, analysts said and investors.
The risk of China slowing down buying or selling of bonds from its more than $ 1 trillion portfolio is a concern for investors as the two largest economies compete for trade tariffs, geopolitical tensions and human rights issues.
US President Joe Biden last week compared Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling them both supporters of autocracy. But he said Washington was not seeking a confrontation with China over trade differences, Beijing’s return to democracy in Hong Kong, treatment of the Uyghur minority, and strengthening of the military.
Concerns over the relationship come as Treasury yields hit yearlong highs in March and a new supply of debt to finance government spending and a growing deficit hit record levels, showing no signs of slowing down .
But analysts say it would be complicated for China to offload its bonds without damaging their value and without creating losses for itself.
Despite everything we’ve seen in terms of increased tensions, we still haven’t seen China disengage quickly. It’s not a weapon they can use without hurting themselves, said Matt Gertken, geopolitical strategist at BCA Research.
If an issue like Hong Kong or Taiwan explodes, China can use Treasuries as a signal, Gertken said. In this case, however, other countries could buy Treasuries due to concerns about global stability, which could stimulate demand for bonds as a safe haven, thus limiting the impact, he said. he adds.
China’s foreign exchange reserves have grown in recent months with the appreciation of the yuan, which has boosted its investments in US Treasuries, Morgan Stanley Min Dai analyst said in a recent report.
China has seen a strong rebound in exports in recent months as it recovered from COVID-19-related business closures and imports of Chinese products into the European Union and the United States increased, thanks to fiscal stimulus.
The most recent government data showed that China increased its holdings of US Treasuries to $ 1.095 trillion in January, from $ 1.054 trillion in October, although they remain below the high of 1.32 trillion. of dollars reached in 2013.
Japan is the largest foreign holder of US debt, with $ 1.28 trillion in treasury bills in January. The Federal Reserve held $ 4.92 trillion in treasury bills last week.
China’s holdings are also declining in percentage terms as the supply of U.S. government debt increases and the Federal Reserve increasingly asserts itself as the largest player in the market.
It’s definitely something I think we need to be aware of, but I’m not sure it’s as important as it once was, given the size of the US debt stock, said Brian Kloss, manager. fixed income portfolio at Brandywine Global.
US debt outstanding climbed to $ 21.65 trillion at the end of the year, from $ 17.19 trillion a year earlier and $ 8.29 trillion in 2010.
Another problem that would make it difficult for China to reduce its purchases of US bonds is that few other markets are as liquid or low risk as US Treasuries.
If he sells bonds, any rise in yields could be attractive to other investors, as bonds become relatively more attractive.
As rates have fallen, it is starting to become attractive to other foreign investors, especially on a hedged basis, so they could step in to fill some of that void if China pulls back, Kloss said.
The Fed should also step in if bond yields rise to such an extent that they could hurt US economic growth.
Either way, it’s just not a weapon that China can use easily, Gertken said. China only owns about 5% of Treasuries, so they can move the needle, but not much more than that.
