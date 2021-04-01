Story of Anies feeling lucky for Jokowi to become DKI governor





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Governor DKI JakartaAnies Baswedanclaimed to be the lucky president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) briefly served as head of the capital. According to him, this facilitated the demands of the provincial government (Pemprov) of DKI Jakarta regarding the integration of modes of transport in the central government. First, Anies spoke of the difficulties the provincial government would face in achieving transportation integration if it did not have the power to manage the stations.

“Then, we the food President (Jokowi), if we want to manage the transport but do not have the authority, it will be difficult. Ask that the stations in Jakarta be managed by DKI, ”Anies said when signing the memorandum of understanding and collaboration with Nahdlatul Ulama University (UNU) on Thursday (1/4). When asked for Jokowi’s permission, Anies said Jokowi previously admitted he had a headache while running stations in Jakarta. “Fortunately, the president is the former governor of the DKI. So when he heard directly: ‘Yes, I also had a headache in managing the station doors’ because the station doors were manipulating the train station, traffic jams were take care of DKI and Al Hamdulillah so the management of the stations in Jakarta is now left to DKI, ”said Anies. Anies also said that allowing DKI to run the station is inseparable from KAI’s contribution. “Because KAI is very solidarity, KAI knows that if the train does not connect with the bus, the people who board the train get off. But once you get to the station you can immediately move to the bus, now we run the station, not the train. So it’s just the station, for it to be truly integrated, ”he said. (yoa / sfr)



