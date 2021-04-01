Boris Johnson’s latest ‘build back better’ pledge won’t get Britain back to work | Continuing education

NOTThere is nothing as it seems: barely announced, the now-you-see-it-now-you-don’t-see-it-money is washed away. As of today, the offer appears to be a chance for 11 million adults to acquire new skills at no cost to themselves as part of a lifelong skills guarantee. Here is yet another grandiose rebuilding pledge from the Prime Minister, which frees money with lots of noughts at the end. But when the news breaks, the cuts under the counter to the treasury reduce funds again.

There is a clear pattern: Boris Johnson promised Britain would become a global science superpower, a wise ambition since the UK is good at life sciences, despite low expenditure on research and development. But this week catastrophic cuts in grants put 18,000 research jobs at risk, overturning the science budget.

Or take the promise to roll out fiber-optic broadband to hundreds of rural areas: yet, as of Wednesday, 2 million fewer households will be eligible for the vouchers, just as more and more people will be setting up businesses at the same time. campaign. Or the green house program, intended to create hundreds of thousands of jobs to renovate old homes to reduce carbon emissions: now it’s suddenly being scrapped.

Lifetime skills guarantee hides more shaved funds continuing education, as always the Cinderella of British education. Johnson promised pioneering reforms to reshaping the training landscape. But Thursday’s skills guarantee, by promising everyone the right to retrain at level 3 the equivalent of two A-level, this amounts to excluding 9.4 million jobs.

There will be no recycling in the arts, media, retail, hospitality, travel, tourism or recreation, the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic, according to the House of Commons. search for work ineligible. Anyone who tries to retrain will be banned if they already have a level 3 or higher. What’s more, cheese again, FE Week reveals that more than half of the courses offered fail the Ministry of Education’s definition of a level 3 qualification.

Quietly, the promises made to FE colleges are canceled. The Prime Minister aloud pledged last September 1.5 billion to improve their capacity, but now the Treasury is recover millions colleges that couldn’t run full classes during the lockdown. The Association of Colleges says 45% were already in financial difficulty before the pandemic and will now be crippled, just as T-levels, the new technical equivalents of A-levels, begin to roll out.

Government welcomes learning, but in the two years leading up to the pandemic more than 150,000 were lost. Kate Green, the shadow education secretary, points to the $ 330 million the Treasury seized from the apprenticeship tax, instead of creating more places. With an additional $ 80 million taken out of Get Help to Retrain, which closed early, that two-year $ 95 million doesn’t look all that new.

FE funding has fallen 20% since 2010, and the number of colleges has fallen by a quarter, with 9,000 fewer FE teachers (who are paid 7,000 less than school teachers), Green said. in one speech at Swindon College this week. As for the upgrade, the biggest fall in FE students has been in the northeast and west.

Meanwhile, the government Kickstart program is only promising 250,000 placements to 600,000 unemployed young people, including less than 5000 have still been created.

Labor Jobs Promise guarantees education, training or work to all 16-24 year olds, repeating its 1997 New Deal which was a phenomenal success in reaching a lost cohort of young people. When the Labor Party left office in 2010, its Future Jobs Fund, making the same promise to young people affected by the 2008 crash, was cut within a month by the Conservative-Liberal Democrat government. As is the case now, businesses were grappling with this recession, so most of the jobs created for young people were in the public sector or in charities. But today, many of these workplaces, laid bare by years of austerity, no longer have the capacity.

Despite much pious talk about upgrading skills, few government plans suggest this generation will escape the same fate as many young people in the 1980s, whose lives were permanently marked by unemployment.

Now, every time you hear this government make a big promise, follow the money. Remember the Institute for Fiscal Studies verdict on the recent budget: it warned that spending plans show the public sector is entering another era of austerity, with 8% cuts in most departments. This means that big spending announcements are mirages; the money will always be recovered. Politically, the big question is how long will it take people to find out.