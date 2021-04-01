Donald Trump fans say Mike Pence ‘betrays’ him with potential 2024 run





Some prominent pro-Trump social media users have harshly criticized former Vice President Mike Pence amid suggestions the Republican might consider a presidential election in 2024.

Although former President Donald Trump remains the frontrunner to win the Republican nomination in 2024, an Associated Press (AP) report on Pence’s recent activities has sparked speculation about the former vice-president’s own ambitions. President.

The possibility of a Pence campaign for the White House has not been well received by some prominent social media users supporting Trump.

Infowars host Alex Jones told his 178,000 followers on Gab that Pence was considering a race after “betraying the constitution, Trump, the American people.”

Jones linked to an article on the Infowars website that accused Pence of “violating the Constitution by illegally allowing certification of fraudulent Electoral College votes following the hotly contested 2020 election.”

Pence, in his capacity as vice president, presided over the final stages of the 2020 presidential election, overseeing the certification of the electoral college results. Pence’s role in the process was largely ceremonial, but some Trump supporters pressured him to help the former president overturn the election results and stay in office.

The Infowars article was written by Tom Pappert, editor of a national file, and the same article was posted on this site.

Pappert said “it will be interesting to see how a presidential race unfolds” for Pence “[g]Given his deep unpopularity among Trump voters. The article also accused Pence of violating the US Constitution.

“Mike Pence has been biding his time to turn on President Trump since the Billy Bush weekend, all the way back in October 2016,” Pappert’s pinned tweet of Jan. 7 read. “He was working with Reince Priebus to kick Trump off the ticket and take his place. He was never on our side.”

The MAGA Revolution telegram channel struck a similar tone, claiming in a message to the channel’s 51,000 members: “Pence betrays Trump again with the 2024 move” and cross-referencing an article criticizing Pence on the Conservative Brief website.

“Vice President Mike Pence had no problem betraying President Trump and the millions of Americans who voted for him by certifying the 2020 election,” author Martin Walsh wrote in the article.

“Now he is apparently preparing to stab Trump again and may be laying the groundwork for a presidential election in 2024,” he said.

Chuck Woolery, curator and former game show host, shared the Short Tory article on Twitter in an article echoing its headline: “Pence Betrays Trump Again with 2024 Move.”

Chuck Callesto, former candidate for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District, said he would back MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, rather than Pence.

“I would SUPPORT Mike Lindell before I support Mike Pence,” Callesto said. “Mike Pence has a VERY LITTLE FUTURE in the Republican Party.”

Conservative Brief and Infowars cited an ABC Action News report. This article contained part of a PA report on Pence as a potential candidate for 2024.

The former vice president is set to deliver his first speech since stepping down at the Palmetto Family Council’s annual fundraiser in South Carolina next month. The content of the speech is not yet known. Pence has yet to publicly show interest in a 2024 race.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence arrive at the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden on the Western Front of the United States Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. There has been recent speculation about Pence’s ambitions for 2024. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

