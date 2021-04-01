Misunderstood, but I say the right thing to say: Shakib





Are you someone who doesn’t hesitate to speak the truth to power? Or are you misunderstood? Shakib Al Hasan let the questions pass before letting out a small laugh. I think it’s a combination of the two. Misunderstood and yes I think what needs to be said needs to be said, said the versatile Bangladesh player who is returning to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after three seasons.

Shakib is a once in a generation cricketer. He scored a century and took 10 wickets in a Testonly Imran Khan and Ian Botham had made it in the game. It is the fastest all-rounder to reach 200 wickets and 3000 races in tests. He is the world leader in all-round ODIs not for the first time-second on the T20I roster and his bowling numbers of 6/6 in the 2013 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) are the third-best all-time in the last version. shorter. He was Asia Cup Player of the Tournament, Bangladesh’s most expensive Premier League player, his tournament player, and won two Indian Premier League (IPL) titles with KKR.

On his way to his first IPL and teams title in 2012, Shakib won two man of the match awards. At the IPL player auction in February, KKR fought bids from the Punjab Kings to buy Shakib for 3.20 crore. I do not know. It’s something you have to ask management, he said, with a throaty laugh when asked what he could bring to the team.

There is another side of the nifty left arm spinner that is also able to give the ball a happy kick. Shakib was also seen as the establishments of the black box. Agreeing to have broken the anti-corruption code of the International Cricket Council, Shakib, then captain of Bangladesh, was banned for two years, one of which was suspended, in 2019. He returned to cricket in Bangabandhu T20 Cup last November.

Shakib was also fined and banned by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) against which he joined players in a strike in 2019. He has a serious attitude problem, unprecedented in the history of Bangladesh cricket . We believe his behavior is such that it has a direct impact on the team, BCB president Nazmul Hassan told reporters in 2014. It was after a meeting with then coach Chandika Hathurusingha , as a result of which Shakib left for the CPL without permission.

The crux of the matter was that Hathurusingha had asked Shakib to join a preparatory camp whose dates conflicted with the CPL. Even now his arrival at KKR came after many back and forths with BCB on Shakib saying he wanted to skip the tests in Sri Lanka to play IPL and prepare for the World T20 later this year. . These two tests are our last matches in the World Test Championship so it’s not like we’re going to play the final. We are at the bottom of the points table. I don’t think it makes much of a difference, ESPNcricinfo reported according to Shakib. Those who keep saying I don’t want to play the tests I’m sure they haven’t read my letter, he said, referring to Akram Khan, president of cricket operations at the BCB and former captain.

BCB let Shakib play IPL until May 18, after which he will join the ODI Bangladesh team for the series against Sri Lanka. From April 9, the IPL will run until May 30.

So, in a long international career that began in 2006, were there things you would have done differently? Not really, I haven’t done much wrong. There are a few things here and there that I could have changed but nothing major, Shakib, 34, said in the interview.

What he would have liked to change is to avoid quarantine. I haven’t been able to meet any of my teammates, he said, echoing what KKR skipper Eoin Morgan said in Wednesday’s virtual press conference. That he was a new Shakib father and his wife Umme Ahmed Shisir had a boy on March 15, their third child makes life alone all the more difficult.

Family support has been tremendous throughout my career. It has helped me tremendously to be honest, to play that long, for Bangladesh and in franchise tournaments. Yes, it is extremely difficult for a player who has family but then there is nothing you can do about it. You have to decide that okay, you have to go through this without your family. You have to face it, he said.

An injury and paternity leave has kept him out of cricket since early February and Shakib has said it could bode well for him that KKR starts in Chennai, a place known to favor the spin. Yes, I think it’s an opportunity. This year I think most of the fields won’t suit spin bowlers well and that might help my game a bit more. That said, most IPL wickets are still very good for the stick, so you can’t predict. . So much the better if it turns out that way. Otherwise, you adapt and adjust.

In a first-time format, neither team will play at home. The KKR sites are Chennai (three), Mumbai (two), Ahmedabad (four) and Bengaluru (five).

When asked if he would be able to adjust if asked to open, KKR used a pinch at the top and the middle order is likely to be packed with Morgan, Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik Shakib said: Right now I don’t think that’s the plan for Baz (coach Brendon McCullum) and Morgan, but if asked, I’ll be happy to do it. The team comes first.

