Disclosure of information is an important key in managing a pandemic





Estimated reading time: 2 minute NOTIF.ID, JAKARTA – Exactly 88 years ago or on April 1, 1933, the Indonesian nation’s first broadcasting organization, Solosche Radio Vereeniging (SRV), was established in Surakarta. In addition, by Presidential Decree (Keppres) number 9 of 2019, the government designated April 1 as National Broadcasting Day (Harsiarnas) to commemorate the birth of the broadcasting institution which was the beginning of broadcasting in Indonesia. . In commemoration of the 88th National Broadcasting Day, which is the first commemoration after the signing of the presidential decree by President Joko Widodo, the President, through his remarks, practically reminded Indonesian broadcasters of the requirements for openness and speed of information the public needed. Today we are in an era of information abundance. Anyone can get information quickly. Anyone can easily produce information. Anyone can broadcast information immediately. As a result, the abundance and disclosure of information is a necessity, he said during a broadcast on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube account on Thursday, April 1, 2021. The need for openness and speed of information is very pronounced in the current pandemic, where people are seeking information on efforts to prevent transmission of the virus to government pandemic control measures. Disclosure of information is also an important factor in the success of managing a pandemic. Alhamdulillah, with open, transparent, accountable, accountable information and cooperation between all parties, we can immediately make the situation conducive and measurable. The government can also immediately adopt the right policy. The public can also understand and deal with this pandemic with the right information, he said. On this occasion, the President also expressed his gratitude to the Indonesian Broadcasting Commission (KPI), broadcasting institutions at central and regional levels, as well as various other related parties who have worked together to provide accurate information and current since the start of the management of the pandemic. Through education to be disciplined in the implementation of health protocols and the dissemination of various economic recovery policies, the public can gain information on how they should be able to cope with the current pandemic situation. safely and stay productive. However, the challenges of broadcasting and information management in the future will be even greater. The digitization of information will make it easier for the public to access information, which requires balanced monitoring. “We all need to work together to ensure that the public can provide accurate, quality and educational information, increase the public’s information literacy and develop new creative channels to attract people to get healthy information and precise, ”said the president. In addition, all parties must also have the spirit to work together to make the world of Indonesian broadcasting better in various aspects. From the aspect of broadcast content, from industry, to the growth and development of audiovisual media. The public must also be educated so that they are smarter and more critical in sorting out and responding to the information they receive. With the continuous improvement and restructuring of the audiovisual media ecosystem, I am sure that the Indonesian broadcasting industry will be stronger and more resilient, the audience will be more interested in the display and more and more content. high quality and educated, he said.

