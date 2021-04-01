The United States is gathering allies to compete with China. Beijing is ready.





As Washington prepares for what President Joe Biden calls the decisive battle of our time for democracy and against Chinese autocracy, Beijing appears more than ready for the challenge. The United States is seeking to rally allies for the fight, but China is making it clear that those allies will pay a price if they join too enthusiastically. He has just slapped sanctions against European countries that had sanctioned Chinese officials involved in abuses against Uyghur Muslims, for example. Tacit, but understood, is the threat of shutting off European access to China’s huge consumer market. Why we wrote this Washington is looking for allies to counter the Chinese autocracy and Beijing is preparing for battle. But potential areas of cooperation could persuade both sides to avoid another cold war. And China was keen to remind Biden that it has friends of its own. In recent weeks, Beijing has hosted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has sent a message of support to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and China has signed a 25-year cooperation agreement with the Iran. Can a new cold war be avoided? Both sides have an interest in not achieving this and could work together on common interests such as nuclear non-proliferation and climate change. But they will have to tone down their rhetoric.

London If a new cold war is brewing between the United States and China and was not there yet, Beijing is preparing for battle. As Washington seeks to build a common front to challenge Chinese autocracy at home and assertiveness abroad, Beijing signals its determination to thwart this movement and build its own alliances. Both countries still have an interest in stopping before the Second Cold War, a competition not only between two great powers, but between rival power blocs across the world stage. Why we wrote this Washington is looking for allies to counter the Chinese autocracy and Beijing is preparing for battle. But potential areas of cooperation could persuade both sides to avoid another cold war. And in the first high-level U.S.-China talks since President Joe Biden was elected in Anchorage last month, the two sides considered finding areas of cooperation. But such rhetoric was stifled by an extraordinary public exchange of accusations by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and senior Chinese foreign policy official Yang Jiechi. The main dividing line: human rights. Mr Blinken introduced a frank bill: the crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, China’s lobbying campaign against Taiwan, and the systematic crackdown on Uyghur Muslims in the northwestern Xinjiang region. Mr. Yang suggested that America should look at its own human rights record before criticizing others. Days later, when the United States, Europe, and Canada imposed sanctions on government officials in Xinjiang, China’s response was striking and unequivocal: No matter how much pressure you or your allies exercise, match well and increase. Beijing responded with its own sanctions. Significantly, they have been targeted more heavily against the European Union, in effect signaling to European countries that they risk paying a hefty price to access China’s huge consumer market if they align with Washington. The next day, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi welcomed his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on a visit. When Lavrov denounced Washington for withdrawing from Cold War-era military-political alliances, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying supported him. Just look at the map, she says, and you’ll know China has friends all over the world. What would we be worried about? As if to bring the point home, Beijing has continued to demonstrate the importance of its ties with two countries at the top of Washington’s worry list, and where Blinken would like Chinese cooperation. Russian Foreign Ministry / Reuters Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (left) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attend a press conference following their meeting in Guilin, China on March 23, 2021. First, North Korea with nuclear weapons. Chinese leader Xi Jinping exchanged personal messages with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, reaffirming their alliance. Pyongyang called it a show of unity against the hostile policies of the Biden administrations. A few days later, Foreign Minister Wang signed a 25-year cooperation agreement in Iran, sealing what he called a permanent and strategic relationship that seems certain to deepen economic, infrastructural and security ties in the country. under the Chinas Belt and Road financing program. Closer to home, the Chinese parliament has further tightened its grip on Hong Kong this week. He approved changes to the electoral system in that country, reducing the number of seats elected in its parliament and demanding that all candidates show their patriotic loyalty to Beijing. The irony is that, at least in the short term, China’s assertive response seems likely to strengthen rather than erode the cohesion between Washington and its allies. Popular sentiment towards China in major democracies has deteriorated. A Pew survey of more than a dozen advanced economies at the end of last year found that nearly 8 in 10 people did not trust Mr. Xi to do the right thing internationally. . A series of recent reports concerning Uyghurs alleging, among other things, the use of forced labor and forced sterilization, has further reinforced criticism of China’s human rights record by members of the European Parliament. This body must ratify a long-awaited EU-China investment treaty, sealed last December. But since Beijing imposed its sanctions on a number of European lawmakers, parliamentary ratification seems increasingly unlikely. The key question now is whether Washington and Beijing will be willing or able to find a way to stop before a general political confrontation and carve out areas for cooperation. China’s recent diplomatic embrace to North Korea and Iran may have been intended not only as a mockery, but as a reminder to Washington: if you want to harness North Korea’s nuclear arsenal and to prevent Iran from getting one, you will probably need our help. And there is another larger issue where the US administration has made it clear that it sees partnership with China as essential: the global response to climate change. This question may provide a first sign of whether cooperation is indeed possible, and the litmus test will not involve meetings, diplomatic overtures, sanctions or rhetorical exchanges. Get the surveillance stories you care about delivered to your inbox. It will take the form of an RSVP at a virtual climate change summit Mr Biden will host later this month. Mr. Xi is on the guest list.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos