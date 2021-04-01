Safety before Modi’s visit





Madurai Madurai was placed under a thick security blanket ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to the city on Thursday evening. The Prime Minister is due to address a campaign rally with Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Pannerselvam and other leaders of the National Democratic Alliance parties on Friday morning. The Prime Minister will seek to vote for candidates from across India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Bharatiya Janata party and other alliance parties vying for the assembly elections. Mr. Modi is expected to arrive at Madurai airport at around 8:20 p.m. on Thursday and go directly to Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple for darshan, according to police sources. Later he would go to a hotel near Tirupparankundram. Mr Modi would come by road to Amma Thidal, the public meeting place on Ring Road around 11:30 am Friday. He will share the stage with the alliance party leaders to present 34 NDA candidates from the southern districts. He will leave by helicopter for Kerala, bound for the elections, at 12:30 p.m. More than 4,500 police officers from across the state are deployed to provide security during the Prime Minister’s visit. Senior police officers from various districts, headed by Additional Police Director General Shankar Jiwal, are already in the city. Police Commissioner Prem Anand Sinha inspected the security arrangements at Meenakshi Temple in the morning. Meanwhile, police teams have stepped up checks on vehicles. They also carry out checks in the lodges. Traffic diversion Automobile traffic between the Pandikoil junction and the Mandela Road junction will be diverted on Friday morning until the end of the public meeting. Likewise, there will be a traffic diversion in the city between the Palanganatham and Teppakulam intersection through which the convoy of prime ministers is likely to pass from the hotel to the meeting venue in the morning.

