Sri Lankan, Pakistani military conduct joint counterterrorism exercise

The Sri Lankan and Pakistani armed forces conducted a 15-day joint exercise aimed at strengthening bilateral defense relations and sharing the rich experience of two militaries against terrorism. Entitled “Ex-Shake Hands”, the exercise took place in Saliyapura, in the north-central province of Sri Lanka.

The exercise had the participation of six officers and 35 other ranks of the Pakistani army and four officers and 40 other ranks of the Sri Lankan army, the high commission of Pakistan said in a statement.

It aimed to strengthen bilateral defense relations and mutually share the rich experience of two counterterrorism armies, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, General Shavendra Silva, Chief of the Sri Lankan Army, said “Pakistan to this day has remained a true friend of Sri Lanka during all of its critical efforts and has always supported Sri Lanka. . In particular, Pakistan recently supported Sri Lanka against the HRC resolution.

Pakistan was among the nations that voted in favor of Sri Lanka in last week’s UNHRC resolution which called for the island’s human rights responsibility and action for the reconciliation.

In February Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Sri Lanka.

