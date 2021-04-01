US calls for blocking Internet human rights abuses in Papua in Jokowi era

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

The United States (US) publishes an annual report on a series of human rights violations (HAM) in all countries that occurred in 2020, including Indonesia. One of those mentioned isInternet access restrictions in Papuathat happened in the era of governmentJoko Widodo.

In the 38-page report, the United States referred to measures taken by the government that often limit access to communications such as the internet to reduce upheaval, one of which occurred during the riots in Papua in August and September 2019.

For example, the United States describes the hack Tempo.com suffered in August 2020. The Tempo.com site was hacked with the words “stop hoaxes, don’t lie to the Indonesian people, get back to the correct journalistic code of ethics “.

The same hack took place on the Tirto.id news site after the publication of articles criticizing the State Intelligence Agency (BIN) and the involvement of the armed forces in formulating the Covid-19 treatment. A number of articles related to the issue instantly disappeared.

Previously, the Jakarta State Administrative Court (PTUN) ruled that President Joko Widodo and Minister of Communication and Information Johnny G Plate had committed an illegal act related to blocking or slowing connections Internet in Papua in 2019.

At the verdict hearing, PTUN judges ruled that the reason Kominfo used his discretion was due to the legal vacuum, which was also inappropriate. This is because in policies that limit human rights, for example by limiting internet blocking, this is only allowed by law, and not by a law inferior to that.

Laws that can be used as a basis for limiting rights, namely the Hazards Act, have not been used by the government to curb the dissemination of information about riot hoaxes in Papua.

The judge also ruled that the interruption of Internet access was not in line with the provisions on human rights restrictions set out in the Constitution and in a number of other human rights conventions. man.

A number of activists have also said that blocking internet access in Papua and West Papua violates the Electronic Information and Transaction Act No. 19/2016 (UU ITE).

One of them is in Article 43 (3) that related institutions can terminate access in the event of the confiscation of “digital objects” (websites and social media accounts) suspected of being interfere with public interests.

Internet blocking in Papua at this time was carried out by the government via Kominfo following the outbreak of protests in several parts of Papua such as Fakfak, Sorong, Manokwari and Jayapura. This massive demonstration then turned into chaos.

However, Communication and Information Minister Johnny G. Plate argued that Jokowi’s government did not have the technical capacity to shut down internet access and slow down access to bandwidth. Papua Internet.

Johnny is also reluctant to say that restrictions and terminations made by cellular operators are direction and direction from the government.

In a report released by the US State Department on Tuesday (3/30), the White House described dozens of human rights violations in Indonesia, ranging from violence and extrajudicial killings by security forces to Papua to law enforcement discrimination against Indigenous LGBT people.

“The ongoing human rights violations in these countries are causing untold damage far beyond the borders of these countries. Uncontrolled human rights violations, wherever they are, can create a sense of impunity everywhere, ”US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement. in the report.

