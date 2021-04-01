Donald Trump looms large in race for South Carolina GOP president





COLUMBIA: In South Carolina – where Donald Trump’s first victory in 2016 marked a turning point in the consolidation of his nomination, and where support for him remained high throughout his tenure – the contest to lead the Republican Party statehood turns into a debate over who the former president is most supportive of. On the one hand, Drew McKissick, who is seeking his third term as head of a party that last year further strengthened its power, expanding control of the Legislature, reclaiming a seat in Congress and securing a fourth term for US Senator Lindsey Graham. McKissick was successful in canceling the state’s Republican primary in favor of support behind the incumbent, with McKissick claiming that Trump faced “no legitimate primary challenger” and had a “record of the results” there. On the other side is Lin Wood, a Georgian lawyer who insisted that Trump did indeed win the election, but was rigged to lose. Trump praised Wood for doing a “good job” in filing legal challenges alleging electoral fraud, although Trump’s campaign has sometimes distanced itself from him, and dozens of lawsuits making such allegations have been dismissed by the courts. Wood was banned from Twitter in January after calling for the execution of then-Vice President Mike Pence following Pence’s statement that he would not interfere with Congressional certification of the ‘election. McKissick got Trump’s approval. In February, Trump said he had done a “great job” as head of the party in the state, which, as the seat of the South’s first presidential primaries, plays a crucial role in the nomination process. Earlier this week, Trump doubled down after reports of Wood’s interest in the job surfaced, issuing a press release praising McKissick but making no reference to Wood. New to South Carolina, Wood in the past year purchased three plantations totaling more than $ 16 million in Beaufort County, a coastal area south of Charleston popular with retirees. Georgian officials last month opened an investigation into Wood following allegations he was not a legal resident despite voting in the state in the 2020 election. Wood told The Associated Press that he did not become a legal resident of South Carolina until February 1. In a call this week with Republicans across South Carolina, Wood said he felt “dissatisfaction” with McKissick executives in conversations with activists affiliated with tea party groups. Asked for clarification, Wood said McKissick had been described to him as a “RINO” – Republican in name only – and that he felt such a person was not the right fit for the State party, citing changes similar reasons as to why he left Georgia. “I don’t think he supported any aspects of what happened to Donald Trump,” Wood said, alluding to his argument for widespread electoral fraud. “I believe every legitimate leader should demand an investigation. Did Mr. McKissick do that?” Asked to respond to those who questioned his credentials of supporting Trump, McKissick laughed at the allegation. “Some of those people who took the photos are more than likely libertarians who can’t win as libertarians so they get involved with the Republican Party,” McKissick said. “You have, mixed in with that, a bunch of people who use Donald Trump’s name to try to make people think they’re the only real Trump supporters, and everyone’s a bunch of RINO. I understand that. . It’s political. It happens all the time. “Despite McKissick’s confidence in his re-election, some grassroots activists in the state party say he should be replaced because of his support for the main challengers who are trying to topple a handful of Republican lawmakers. Dean Allen, Anderson County GOP secretary and former candidate for state adjutant general, said he respects McKissick’s accomplishments but will look to Wood or another candidate when nominations would come from the floor at the congress next month. “Drew is a man of considerable talent,” Allen said. “But over the past two years he’s made some bad decisions.… I don’t have any animosity towards him personally. He just burned a lot of bridges with us here.” For his part, McKissick looks into his coveted endorsement. “As the president pointed out, we’ve got results here in South Carolina,” McKissick said. “When you win more Republican campaigns than anyone in over 140 years, that’s a really good indicator of how well you’ve done your job.” McKissick said his confidence in Trump’s support was bolstered in a phone call Tuesday when the former president asked about Wood. “(Trump) was like, ‘Who is this lawyer running against you? Does he even live in South Carolina?’ Then he said, “That’s weird,” or something. It was kind of funny. ”





