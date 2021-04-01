‘Nandigram residents pave the way for rebirth in Bengal’: Prime Minister Modi exudes confidence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday as phase 2 of the assembly elections are underway in Bengal. While addressing the rally in Uluberia, Prime Minister Modi praised the people of Nandigram, the constituency that has been the highlight of all West Bengal elections since heavyweights Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have since contested Nandigram.

Prime Minister Modi said: “The people of Nandigram did their job today. They can’t wait any longer.”

Earlier today, while the ballot was underway, Mamata Banerjee reported filing an FIR alleging the rigging of the ballot and she also called Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to complain about the alleged rigging of the ballot and the “disruption of the ballot. public order”. In addition, the TMC also filed a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging that the CRPF, which has been deployed to provide security, colludes with the BJP against the TMC in the assembly elections.

The people of Bengal have decided – Didi has to go. The people of Nandigram made that dream come true today. People can no longer wait to save their future and their identity. They don’t just participate in polls, they pave the way for rebirth in Bengal: PM Modi in Uluberia pic.twitter.com/nKV3hwszxh ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021

WB CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that the EC had failed to act on 63 poll-related complaints filed by TMC since the morning. For a long time, she was locked in the Gokul Nagar booth complaining that the local people were not allowed to vote. Informing the governor of the situation, the chief minister said that the central forces are protecting the people of Bihar and the UP who are throwing slogans. On the other hand, Dhankhar ensured that his concerns had been conveyed to the relevant authorities.

On the other hand, BJP candidate Nandigram Suvendu Adhikari, whose convoy was reportedly attacked by TMC morons, criticized the ruling party, saying, “TMC morons are throwing stones. It’s the jungle- raaj. This is the job of Pakistanis, ‘Jay Bangla’ is a Bangladeshi slogan. There are voters from a particular community at this booth doing this. “

Suvendu Adhikari, while addressing the media, claimed that Mamata Banerjee’s political ground was slipping away, while claiming that she had stopped voting for 2 hours and had done theater, violating the model code of conduct. Speaking of the incidents in Nandigram and the chief ministry seeking to take control of the situation, Prime Minister Modi said: “Whatever happened in Nandigram a few hours ago, it shows that the BJP is going to win. “

Mamata Government Bulletin?

Prime Minister Modi also asked the people of Bengal if the Chief Minister should give a report on the work done by them. “Shouldn’t Didi give a bulletin from her government? Why doesn’t she come and report on the work done by her? If didi doesn’t respond, then at least her nephew should respond. People want to know where is the Cyclone Amphan relief fund. After the first phase, now didi also know who will win. The people of Bengal are voting with nothing, “Prime Minister Modi said while expressing confidence that the people voted in favor of the BJP in the initial stages of the elections.

Prime Minister Modi accused the TMC government of not allowing central projects to reach the people of Bengal. “Mamata’s 10 years shows she has no vision. They don’t have a vision for the farmers. Their main intention and Didi’s vision is to stop All Center policies. Howrah was once called the plaque revolving engineers. There were several factories, but due to lack of governance, such companies were closed and ruined everything. Regardless of the income of the ancestors of Bengal, all governments wasted their earnings. government is identified as the government of the union, atrocities and money cuts, ”Prime Minister Modi said.

Taking a look at TMC and the Chief Minister, Prime Minister Modi asked in his speech whether Mamata Banerjee is running for a candidacy from another constituency while predicting a loss to Nandigram.However, Saugata Roy’s defense of the Chief Minister TMC criticized the Election Commission while claiming that the electoral body took no action.

Speaking to Republic TV, Roys said: “Mamata Banerjee has already stated that she has filed 63 complaints with EC (Election Commission) regarding the vote. It is unfortunate that EC took no action.”

With two phases completed, there are six phases to go for the West Bengal Assembly ballot, the remaining phases of the eight-phase election are scheduled for April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29 with results to come. announced May 2. The state has witnessed growing political violence with attacks and assassinations of political workers from both parties – BJP and TMC. While the ruling party has launched complaints after complaints to the governor and the electoral commission, the BJP is confident in winning the assembly polls.