Politics
‘Nandigram residents pave the way for rebirth in Bengal’: Prime Minister Modi exudes confidence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday as phase 2 of the assembly elections are underway in Bengal. While addressing the rally in Uluberia, Prime Minister Modi praised the people of Nandigram, the constituency that has been the highlight of all West Bengal elections since heavyweights Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have since contested Nandigram.
Prime Minister Modi said: “The people of Nandigram did their job today. They can’t wait any longer.”
Earlier today, while the ballot was underway, Mamata Banerjee reported filing an FIR alleging the rigging of the ballot and she also called Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to complain about the alleged rigging of the ballot and the “disruption of the ballot. public order”. In addition, the TMC also filed a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging that the CRPF, which has been deployed to provide security, colludes with the BJP against the TMC in the assembly elections.
The people of Bengal have decided – Didi has to go. The people of Nandigram made that dream come true today. People can no longer wait to save their future and their identity. They don’t just participate in polls, they pave the way for rebirth in Bengal: PM Modi in Uluberia pic.twitter.com/nKV3hwszxh
ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
WB CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that the EC had failed to act on 63 poll-related complaints filed by TMC since the morning. For a long time, she was locked in the Gokul Nagar booth complaining that the local people were not allowed to vote. Informing the governor of the situation, the chief minister said that the central forces are protecting the people of Bihar and the UP who are throwing slogans. On the other hand, Dhankhar ensured that his concerns had been conveyed to the relevant authorities.
On the other hand, BJP candidate Nandigram Suvendu Adhikari, whose convoy was reportedly attacked by TMC morons, criticized the ruling party, saying, “TMC morons are throwing stones. It’s the jungle- raaj. This is the job of Pakistanis, ‘Jay Bangla’ is a Bangladeshi slogan. There are voters from a particular community at this booth doing this. “
Suvendu Adhikari, while addressing the media, claimed that Mamata Banerjee’s political ground was slipping away, while claiming that she had stopped voting for 2 hours and had done theater, violating the model code of conduct. Speaking of the incidents in Nandigram and the chief ministry seeking to take control of the situation, Prime Minister Modi said: “Whatever happened in Nandigram a few hours ago, it shows that the BJP is going to win. “
Mamata Government Bulletin?
Prime Minister Modi also asked the people of Bengal if the Chief Minister should give a report on the work done by them. “Shouldn’t Didi give a bulletin from her government? Why doesn’t she come and report on the work done by her? If didi doesn’t respond, then at least her nephew should respond. People want to know where is the Cyclone Amphan relief fund. After the first phase, now didi also know who will win. The people of Bengal are voting with nothing, “Prime Minister Modi said while expressing confidence that the people voted in favor of the BJP in the initial stages of the elections.
Prime Minister Modi accused the TMC government of not allowing central projects to reach the people of Bengal. “Mamata’s 10 years shows she has no vision. They don’t have a vision for the farmers. Their main intention and Didi’s vision is to stop All Center policies. Howrah was once called the plaque revolving engineers. There were several factories, but due to lack of governance, such companies were closed and ruined everything. Regardless of the income of the ancestors of Bengal, all governments wasted their earnings. government is identified as the government of the union, atrocities and money cuts, ”Prime Minister Modi said.
Taking a look at TMC and the Chief Minister, Prime Minister Modi asked in his speech whether Mamata Banerjee is running for a candidacy from another constituency while predicting a loss to Nandigram.However, Saugata Roy’s defense of the Chief Minister TMC criticized the Election Commission while claiming that the electoral body took no action.
Speaking to Republic TV, Roys said: “Mamata Banerjee has already stated that she has filed 63 complaints with EC (Election Commission) regarding the vote. It is unfortunate that EC took no action.”
With two phases completed, there are six phases to go for the West Bengal Assembly ballot, the remaining phases of the eight-phase election are scheduled for April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29 with results to come. announced May 2. The state has witnessed growing political violence with attacks and assassinations of political workers from both parties – BJP and TMC. While the ruling party has launched complaints after complaints to the governor and the electoral commission, the BJP is confident in winning the assembly polls.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]