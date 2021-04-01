Biden attacks China – foreign policy research institute

China has. . . a global goal of becoming the first country in the world, the richest country in the world and the most powerful country in the world. It won’t happen under my watch. – President Joseph Biden, March 25, 2021.

Future historians may well view President Joseph Bidens’ recent comments on China as a pivotal moment in US foreign policy history. Not long ago, at the start of the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries, Biden dismissed the idea that China was a really serious competitor, let alone a threat, to the United States. His point of view today represents a swing of 180 degrees on both planes. Not long ago, American political leaders, academic experts, and foreign correspondents tended to portray China’s rapid rise as a largely economic phenomenon that was globally good for the United States and the world. President Bill Clinton spoke confidently of how the Internet would inevitably democratize China. Presidents George HW and George W. Bush emphasized the common interests of Beijing and Washington. The corporate world has put their money behind the same valuation, investing heavily in manufacturing and banking in China. Meanwhile, Chinese students have flocked to American universities.

All of this added to a striking hope that the established superpower and the rapidly growing new power could avoid conflict and work together for mutual benefit. Robert Zoellick, as president of the World Bank, seized it all by calling on China to become a responsible stakeholder in international affairs. When Secretary General Xi Jinping met President Barack Obama, he came up with his own slogan: China and the United States would build a new model of cooperative relations between the great powers. To American ears, it sounded perfect.

Whether he realized it or not, Xi was appealing to a tradition rooted in the late 19th century.e and early 20e centuries in which the United States viewed China as some sort of Asian analogue of America. After three decades of bitter disillusionment with the Communist conquest of China, hopes have been rekindled with the famous trip of President Richard Nixons and the emergence of a post-Mao reformist regime under Deng Xiaoping. Deng knew that Chinese students attending American universities would come back with American ideas about politics, society, and economics, but he sent them anyway.

When Xi took over as ruler of China in 2012, he was faced with a fundamental strategic choice. Beijing could choose the path of responsible stakeholders. This would mean a fast growing economy tightly integrated with global markets and supply chains. This would mean a steady growth in Chinese power and influence. This rise of China would lead, but not dominate, East Asia. It would be a thriving, powerful, but generally benign presence in the region and around the world.

However, there was another very different path available. This was rooted in a deeply ingrained and very particular understanding of Chinese history. According to this account, China is the oldest and the greatest civilization in the world. For millennia, China has exercised a unique form of preeminence in Asia. China was the Middle Empire, and not all of the people on the outskirts of China were fully civilized because they were not Chinese; they were barbarians. But then, in the 19e and early 20e centuries, first the Europeans and then the Japanese invaded and oppressed China. It was the century of humiliation, the time to eat up the bitterness that was engraved in the national collective psyche. When Mao led his victorious army to Beijing in 1949, his first words to the assembled people were that China had risen up. The century of humiliation was over.

It soon became clear that Xi had chosen the second path. There would be no responsible stakeholder; there would be ascending and dominant China, taking its place at the head of the international table. The consequences and concrete manifestations of this attitude quickly became clear in the actions and policies he initiated:

First, American companies and other Western companies in China have been constantly forced to share or transfer their most advanced technologies with their Chinese counterparts (and competitors). When that wasn’t enough, the Chinese government engaged in outright theft to get what it wanted.

Second, the same economic growth that has funded the acquisition of technology has also funded a dramatic increase in Chinese military might, especially naval and air forces designed to project energy at sea. A priority objective of this surge in power is to compel the US Navy to leave the Western Pacific. The strategic consequences could hardly expose Taiwan, Southeast Asia and the region’s sea lanes more deeply to Chinese power and ambitions.

Third, Beijing asserted that the South China Sea, an international common good throughout history, actually belongs to China. China then began to build man-made islands that serve as maritime military outposts. All the while, the number of Chinese naval and armed police ships deployed in the South China Sea is growing exponentially.

Fourth, Xis China demonstrated a growing appetite for coercive behavior ranging from seizing Vietnamese fishing boats to boycotting Australian products when Canberra had the temerity to suggest an international investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 virus.

Fifth, China has dammed the upper reaches of the Mekong, giving Beijing a power of life and death close to the economies of downstream states including Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.

Finally, Xi announced a national economic development program, Made in China 2025, which aims to make China the world leader in the array of advanced technologies that will determine national strength in the future. Chinese officials had previously proclaimed that the 20e century may have been the Americas, but the 21stst will be China.

This is only a partial list. On top of that, Xi centralized totalitarian power in China by taking full advantage of artificial intelligence, facial recognition, and other advanced technologies that Stalin could only imagine.

None of this is new; what is new is a long overdue recognition across the US government and expert and business communities of what America faces. If America and its allies are to respond effectively, then they will need to organize a focused, long-term, strategically intelligent, and broadly coordinated effort encompassing domestic and foreign policy initiatives in Asia and beyond. The good news is that the Biden administration provides all the clues to understanding the current generational challenge.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author alone and do not necessarily reflect the position of the Foreign Policy Research Institute, a non-partisan organization that seeks to publish well-reasoned, policy-oriented articles on foreign and security policy. American national. priorities.