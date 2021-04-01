US envoy Kerry avoids Pakistan on ‘climate crisis’ trip to India, Bangladesh





U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry will meet with Indian, Emirati and Bangladeshi leaders on an Asian tour starting Thursday in a bid to narrow differences on climate change targets to slow warming climate.

Notably, Kerry did not plan to meet with the leaders of Pakistan, which is one of the most vulnerable countries in the world to climate change.

This development follows the announcement of a climate summit convened by US President Joe Biden later this month (April 22-23) to which he invited 40 world leaders, including those from India, to China and Bangladesh, but not Pakistan.

Pakistan’s exclusion from the summit invitation list had raised eyebrows, with several analysts questioning the move given the country’s vulnerability to global warming and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s focus on the the environment. Others saw it as a snub to the country.

Comment: Why was Pakistan excluded from the Bidens climate summit?

Reacting to the exclusion of Pakistan from Kerry’s planned trip to Asia, Michael Kugelman, South Asian Affairs Specialist at the Woodrow Wilson Center, said:

“First, Pakistan was dropped from the invitation list for the next White House global climate summit. Now, US climate czar John Kerry is traveling to India and Bangladesh for consultations. Ouch.

The Foreign Ministry hinted last week that Pakistan was not invited to the White House summit because it was “one of the lowest emitters with less than one percent of global emissions.”

Responding to a question about the alleged snub from the United States, the FO spokesperson said:

“The Leaders’ Climate Change Summit, hosted by President Biden, reconvenes the U.S.-led Major Economies and Climate Forum, which brings together leaders of countries responsible for about 80% of global emissions and GDP. The Summit also includes representatives from countries holding presidency regions and geographic groups, including least developed countries, small island developing States and the Climate Vulnerability Forum. Pakistan, although it is among the top ten countries affected by climate change, is one of the lowest emitters with less than 1% of global emissions. “

Kerry’s visit to India comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government faces calls from the United States and Britain to commit India, the world’s third-largest carbon emitter, to achieve a goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

India, whose per capita emissions are much lower than those of the United States, European countries and even China, fears that tying to such a target will limit the energy needs of its people.

Kerry begins his trip on Thursday which will also take him to the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh, which experts say is particularly vulnerable to climate change as it has large numbers of people living in areas barely above the sea level. sea ​​and lack of infrastructure to protect them. .

Special Presidential Climate Envoy John Kerry will visit Abu Dhabi, New Delhi and Dhaka April 1-9 for consultations on increasing climate ambition … the State Department said.

Kerry is leading efforts to get countries to commit to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to zero by mid-century.

Later this year, world leaders will gather for the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow to build on a 2015 Paris accord to stop rising global temperatures to levels that would prevent the worst impacts of climate change.

Looking forward to constructive discussions with friends in the Emirates, India and Bangladesh on how to tackle the climate crisis, Kerry tweeted.

India says it will not just stick to the Paris agreement to reduce its carbon footprint by 33-35% from its 2005 levels by 2030, but will likely exceed those targets by increasing the use of renewable energies.

