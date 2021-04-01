Boris Johnson says French new wave of Covid is ‘very sad’ and warns UK must ‘be ready’

Boris Johnson said the latest wave of Covid that forced a new lockdown in France was ‘sad’ today – and warned the UK must be ready to cross the Channel.

During a visit to Hartlepool this afternoon, the Prime Minister said experience had shown the disease typically struck the UK within weeks of wreaking havoc in mainland Europe.

French President Emmanuel Macron last night accused the “ British variant ” of creating “ a pandemic within a pandemic ” as he finally gave in to weeks of pressure from doctors and epidemiologists to impose four weeks of new restrictions.

In a televised address, the 43-year-old darkly conceded that ‘the epidemic is accelerating and we are in danger of losing control’ as he ordered people to stay at home and children to stop to go to school.

But speaking to staff at medical maker Hart Biologicals, during a visit to Teesside ahead of Hartlepool’s by-election, Mr Johnson said: ‘I’m afraid you can see what’s going on in France.

“It’s very sad actually – it’s very, very sad. When they get it in France and they do it badly, two or three weeks later, it comes to us … we have to be ready for it.”

France will enter a third national lockdown for four weeks, French President Emmanuel Macron announced in a nationwide address on Wednesday evening, extending current measures in 19 territories across the country. Pictured: Macron seen on television Wednesday evening

Le Figaro said: “ Lockdown, continue … the end? ”, While La Depeche said: “ Macron is reconfiguring France ”

The French press saved Macron this morning, Le Monde declared: “Macron is betting on a definitive lockdown”, while Liberation headlined it: “In April on a wire, in May …”. Many newspapers have expressed doubts about the president’s promise that France will return to normal by mid-May

France has recorded an average of 38,000 new cases of Covid every day over the past week – the highest figure on the continent.

His infection rate is 70 percent of the level where it was at the peak of cases seen in November.

In contrast, Britain’s daily coronavirus cases have fallen by a third in a week and deaths continue to drop, official data revealed today as a catalog of statistics showed the outbreak in England was still falling.

Health ministry bosses today reported 4,479 laboratory-confirmed cases and 51 deaths – a 20% drop from the same period last week. The figures also show that more second doses of vaccine (404,922) than first doses (241,906) were dispensed for the second day in a row.

And general data revealed the virus remained in the background, prompting an expert to say that the reopening of schools had a ‘very little’ impact on cases and that England was in ‘good position’ ‘for a further easing of the lockdown on April 12.

MrMacron was savagely in parliament today by opposition MPs across the house who accused him of Napoleonic arrogance and acting too slowly amid the worst infection rate in Europe.

Jean-Luc Mlenchon, of the left-wing Unbowed France party, condemned his mandate as a “shame” as the house boycotted a vote on the measures.

“Today is really April 1,” he told MPs. “ Everything has already been decided and we are invited to come and cheer on the presidential monarch, the best virologist in France apparently, and the best friend of modesty. We will boycott this vote.

“You are responsible before history for a health disaster like the one this country has never seen. You let the wave ride by making everything worse.

Mr Macron woke up to the front pages that did not share his optimism that France would return to normal by mid-May.

“Lockdown, the continuation … and the end? The title of Figaro says.

The Parisian called Macron’s tactic “ to slow down without stopping ” despite the fact that the epidemic “ has never been so dangerous or complicated ”.

Solenne de Royer du Monde wrote that Macron’s announcement was an obvious attempt to ‘mask the government’s powerlessness in the face of an out-of-control epidemic and cumulative delays since last summer due to vaccination and care beds intensive ”.

This same newspaper earlier this week published damaging leaks from inside the Elysee Palace that Macron believed to be more of an epidemiologist than his advisers.

“The president has become an epidemiologist,” colleagues told the newspaper.