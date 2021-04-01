Connect with us

Politics

Boris Johnson says French new wave of Covid is ‘very sad’ and warns UK must ‘be ready’

Avatar

Published

3 mins ago

on

By


Boris Johnson says France’s new wave of Covid is ‘very sad’ and warns the UK must ‘be ready’ for it to get here within weeks as President Macron puts the country in a new one month lockout.

  • The PM was campaigning in Hartlepool today when he made a comment
  • He warned that when France was hit, the UK usually followed within weeks.
  • However, the UK has a much higher number of people vaccinated

By David Wilcock, Whitehall Correspondent for Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

Boris Johnson said the latest wave of Covid that forced a new lockdown in France was ‘sad’ today – and warned the UK must be ready to cross the Channel.

During a visit to Hartlepool this afternoon, the Prime Minister said experience had shown the disease typically struck the UK within weeks of wreaking havoc in mainland Europe.

French President Emmanuel Macron last night accused the “ British variant ” of creating “ a pandemic within a pandemic ” as he finally gave in to weeks of pressure from doctors and epidemiologists to impose four weeks of new restrictions.

In a televised address, the 43-year-old darkly conceded that ‘the epidemic is accelerating and we are in danger of losing control’ as he ordered people to stay at home and children to stop to go to school.

But speaking to staff at medical maker Hart Biologicals, during a visit to Teesside ahead of Hartlepool’s by-election, Mr Johnson said: ‘I’m afraid you can see what’s going on in France.

“It’s very sad actually – it’s very, very sad. When they get it in France and they do it badly, two or three weeks later, it comes to us … we have to be ready for it.”

France will enter a third national lockdown for four weeks, French President Emmanuel Macron announced in a nationwide address on Wednesday evening, extending current measures in 19 territories across the country. Pictured: Macron seen on television Wednesday evening

Le Figaro said:

La Depeche said: `` Macron is reconfiguring France ''

Le Figaro said: “ Lockdown, continue … the end? ”, While La Depeche said: “ Macron is reconfiguring France ”

Le Monde opted for, `` Macron is betting on a final lockdown ''

Liberation titled it: `` In April on a wire, in May ... ''

The French press saved Macron this morning, Le Monde declared: “Macron is betting on a definitive lockdown”, while Liberation headlined it: “In April on a wire, in May …”. Many newspapers have expressed doubts about the president’s promise that France will return to normal by mid-May

France has recorded an average of 38,000 new cases of Covid every day over the past week – the highest figure on the continent.

His infection rate is 70 percent of the level where it was at the peak of cases seen in November.

In contrast, Britain’s daily coronavirus cases have fallen by a third in a week and deaths continue to drop, official data revealed today as a catalog of statistics showed the outbreak in England was still falling.

Health ministry bosses today reported 4,479 laboratory-confirmed cases and 51 deaths – a 20% drop from the same period last week. The figures also show that more second doses of vaccine (404,922) than first doses (241,906) were dispensed for the second day in a row.

And general data revealed the virus remained in the background, prompting an expert to say that the reopening of schools had a ‘very little’ impact on cases and that England was in ‘good position’ ‘for a further easing of the lockdown on April 12.

MrMacron was savagely in parliament today by opposition MPs across the house who accused him of Napoleonic arrogance and acting too slowly amid the worst infection rate in Europe.

Jean-Luc Mlenchon, of the left-wing Unbowed France party, condemned his mandate as a “shame” as the house boycotted a vote on the measures.

“Today is really April 1,” he told MPs. “ Everything has already been decided and we are invited to come and cheer on the presidential monarch, the best virologist in France apparently, and the best friend of modesty. We will boycott this vote.

“You are responsible before history for a health disaster like the one this country has never seen. You let the wave ride by making everything worse.

Mr Macron woke up to the front pages that did not share his optimism that France would return to normal by mid-May.

“Lockdown, the continuation … and the end? The title of Figaro says.

The Parisian called Macron’s tactic “ to slow down without stopping ” despite the fact that the epidemic “ has never been so dangerous or complicated ”.

Solenne de Royer du Monde wrote that Macron’s announcement was an obvious attempt to ‘mask the government’s powerlessness in the face of an out-of-control epidemic and cumulative delays since last summer due to vaccination and care beds intensive ”.

This same newspaper earlier this week published damaging leaks from inside the Elysee Palace that Macron believed to be more of an epidemiologist than his advisers.

“The president has become an epidemiologist,” colleagues told the newspaper.

Publicity

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: