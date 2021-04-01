Investigation: Public believes Indonesia is making progress under Jokowi





With a level of public satisfaction of over 70%, the public believes that Indonesia can become a developed country led by President Jokowi Jakarta (ANTARA) – The results of a survey conducted by Polmatrix Indonesia showed that the level of public satisfaction with the performance of President Joko Widodo has reached 71.8%. “With a level of public satisfaction of over 70 percent, the public believes Indonesia can become a developed country led by President Jokowi,” Polmatrix Indonesia Executive Director Dendik Rulianto said Thursday in a statement. press in Jakarta. The level of public satisfaction can be seen from the curve of positive COVID-19 cases which has started to decline, as the vaccination rate continues to rise. At the same time, public optimism for the economic recovery appears to be growing. During the government’s first term, Dendik continued, Jokowi had laid the foundation for the pace of development. Read also: Polmatrix survey: PDIP-Gerindra leads the eligibility of political parties Also Read: COVID-19 Handling Increases Confidence Index In President “The relentless development of infrastructure provides convenience and fluidity for the mobility of people and goods,” he said. Over the years, infrastructure constraints and bureaucratic complexity have placed Indonesia last in the ease of doing business and investing. Now, said Dendik, the government has also issued a labor creation law to reduce these various obstacles. Apart from that, it was also launched Sovereign wealth fund (SWF) or Investment Management Institution (LPI) as a strategy to attract large investments. “The various existing measures are expected to boost Indonesia’s progress after the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. However, there is still public dissatisfaction, namely 24.2% and the rest do not know / do not respond 4.0%. “There are still those who are skeptical of the government, or those who are not ready to move forward,” said Dendik. The Polmatrix Indonesia survey was conducted from March 20 to 25, 2021 with 2,000 respondents representing 34 provinces. The survey has been conducted by telephone with randomly selected respondents since 2019. Margin of error ± 2.2 percent survey, 95 percent confidence level. Also read: Puspek survey: Presidential confidence index 2021 is high Read also: CPCS survey: Public satisfaction with Jokowi-Ma’ruf reaches 70.7% Journalist: Syaiful Hakim

Editor: Chandra Hamdani Noor

COPYRIGHT © ANTARA 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos