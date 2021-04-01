Sherani says it’s okay to find JUI-F if Fazl accepts it





Former Jamit Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Mohammad Sherani (left) and JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman. File photo

QUETTA: Former Jamit Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Mohammad Sherani said on Thursday that there was no problem finding party leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman if he accepted him.

Sherani and Maulana Gul Naseeb, two leaders expelled by Fazl last year, were speaking to the media after meeting Fazl, who was resting after contracting a fever.

“We did not discuss anything politically related during our meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman,” Sherani said, adding that they had met with the PDM chief only to inquire about his state of health.

He said if the JUI-F leader “agrees” then he and other dissidents who have been kicked out of the party “have no problem reuniting” with the JUI-F.

“We have provided some suggestions to Maulana Fazlur Rehman,” he said. “If he agrees [to them] we will go to him ourselves, ”Sherani added.

He said that if the party leadership trusted those who had been expelled, the differences that had arisen could be eliminated.

“We are playing our part in making the party active in Balochistan,” he said.

‘Maulana Fazlur Rehman is selected’

The rift between Sherani and Fazl widened when the former said the PDM was created for “personal gain”, and called Maulana Fazlur Rehman “selected”.

“I predicted long ago that Imran Khan’s government would complete its five-year term,” Sherani said a few months earlier. “He will also remain in power for the next five years.”

Taking a jibe at Fazl, Sherani said the JUI-F was itself “selected”, therefore, it was not allowed to say that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been “chosen” to become the prime minister , instead of being elected.

He said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam is not an “inherited part” or “personal property” of anyone, adding that those who believe this are delusional.

“I will be setting up JUI’s offices across Balochistan in consultation with my colleagues,” Sherani said at the time.

