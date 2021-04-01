Not Mahajot, Maha Jhoot, PM Narendra Modi’s dig at Assam Congress





Assam Assembly election 2021: PM Narendra Modi campaigns in Kokrajhar Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in the Bodoland territorial region for the first time after a peace deal was signed last year, tried to build relationships with young people in the region through talks on football and attacked Congress and its allies. “Football is very popular among the young people here. If I have to speak in their language I would say that people have once again shown Congress and its members a red card. mahajot (Alliance). The people of Assam trust the NDA for development, peace and state security. It is an election between the maha jhooth of mahajot (Great Congress-AIUDF alliance) and maha vikas dual-engine government, ”Prime Minister Modi said at a rally in Kokrajhar, the seat of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in western Assam. The political scenario of the BTR has changed a lot since PM Modi’s last visit, when it was still called the territorial districts of Bodoland and the Bodoland Popular Front (BPF) was still an ally of the BJP. The United People’s Liberal Party (UPPL) rose to prominence after the signing of the agreement between the insurgents of the Bodoland National Liberation Front (NDFB), the government of Assam and the center, in the presence of the PM Modi, last January as BPF ties split to such an extent that the BJP formed an alliance with the UPPL in council elections last December, although BPF had the larger majority . The BPF therefore joined the congressional alliance in this election. Prime Minister Modi’s visit is expected to influence some BPF loyalist votes in the BTR which is to be elected in the third phase on April 6. Speaking of the upcoming development projects taken over by the “twin-engine” BJP-led government in both the center and the state, Prime Minister Modi said: “A medical faculty is being established in Kokrajhar in a fast pace. A bundle of Rs 1,500 A crore was also provided for the development. Bodoland University, Central Institute of Technology, Bodoland Bhawan and several other institutions are becoming the identity of this region, ”Prime Minister Modi said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos