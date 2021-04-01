



In an exclusive interview with the Campus opening hours, a former aide to former President Trump explained that Trump’s approach to the COVID-19 pandemic was influenced by his belief that the whole crisis was an elaborate farce devised by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The real reason Trump hated China so much? Xi never stopped fucking with him, aide, former UR former Jonathan Adwell, told the CT about Zoom. According to Adwell, the leader of the Chinese Communist Party has a reputation for being a prankster among world leaders. Trump returned from the 2017 G20 with all kinds of fuss: Xi jumping from behind to scare Angela Merkel, Xi shaking hands with Justin Trudeaus and zapping him with a buzzer of joy. Apparently everyone was nervous around the guy. However, among all world leaders, Trump was Xis’ favorite target. Especially the obsession with avoiding embarrassment meant that he was giving Xi the best reactions. During his trip to Mar-a-Lago in 2017, Xi hid a whoopie pillow on the Trumps chair, Adwell said. Trump sat down and got angry. Almost knocked over a table. Xi got his kicks even when he wasn’t in the United States. Hed calls the Oval Office phone all the time from China, Adwell says. Is your refrigerator working? Do you have Prince Albert in a box? That sort of thing. So when reports of a mysterious new virus began to emerge from China in late 2019, Trump refused to believe it. He’s still fucking with me, Trump would have said. Desperate not to fall victim to yet another of Xis’ pranks, Trump ignored what he saw as a false crisis. Refusing to wear a mask, large gatherings, insisting on keeping the economy open, that was all so Trump didn’t have to pick up the Oval Office phone one day and hear Gotcha! at the other end again, Adwell said. A few of us tried to convince him that it was real. I mean, we’ve all seen the increasing number of infections. It was happening right in front of our eyes, Adwell continued. But he would throw a tantrum every time someone mentioned it. Do you really believe it? hed screams. The same guy who convinced me narwhals are half unicorn, will you believe this guy? The denial and mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic recession partly led to his electoral loss of 2020. Too bad, Adwell sighed. Xi lit the poor man until he cracked. It cost him everything. The only question now is: will Xi continue to torment Trump, or will he turn to a new victim? I think Xi probably sees the main material of the victim in the man who stumbled on the stairs of Air Force One, Adwell said. Biden better watch his back.

