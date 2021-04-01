TNI strengthens security around vital national assets





Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Indonesian Army (TNI) has stepped up security in public places and around vital national assets, including places of worship, following attacks on a church in Makassar, South Sulawesi , and the Indonesian Police Headquarters in Jakarta. “I have ordered all TNI personnel to step up security, including in churches and other national vital items. The increase in security would be achieved through joint patrols and the creation of tactical command posts, ”TNI commander, Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, told TNI headquarters in Cilangkap, east Jakarta, Thursday. TNI and Indonesian police have established joint patrols and tactical command posts in some locations, he added. The move, he said, responds to President Joko Widodo’s orders not to give room to terrorism in Indonesia. “President Joko Widodo ordered me, Indonesian Police Chief, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, State Intelligence Agency (BIN) Chief Budi Gunawan, to increase vigilance and give the public the confidence and security necessary to carry out their activities, ”he said. Earlier today, Widodo called on people to remain calm following the attack on the national police headquarters on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. On Wednesday afternoon, a woman identified as Z reportedly entered the National Police HQ compound and started shooting security personnel. The shootout between the armed attacker and officers ended after she was shot. She later succumbed to her injuries. Police described it as a lone wolf attack, claiming Z was a supporter of the terrorist group ISIS. Earlier this week, two suicide bombers, presumably a married couple, blew themselves up outside the church on Kajaolalido Road in the Baru neighborhood of Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi province, around 10:30 a.m. local time on Sunday. The two suicide bombers tried to enter the church grounds at the end of Palm Sunday mass, but security officers stopped them at the door. At least 20 people, including worshipers and church security guards, were injured in the blast. The suicide bombers, believed to be part of a JAD network, carried out the attack using a pressure cooker bomb. (INE) Related News: 13 Suspected Terrorists Arrested After Makassar Suicide Bombing: Police

