Government releases Broadsheet commission report





ISLAMABAD:

The federal government on Thursday released the report of the Broadsheet commission, which holds the bureaucracy responsible for attempts to cover up evidence.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while chairing a Cabinet meeting, had previously approved the release of the report regarding the UK asset recovery firm.

The report states that the bureaucracy did everything possible to cover up the available file and make it disappear.

The record was made to disappear from several departments, including those located overseas.

The report also observed that Kaveh Moussavi, the chief of staff, is a convict and that he tagged allegations about certain personalities.

Investigating the allegations, he added, is not mentioned in the commission’s mandate and the government can have them investigated independently.

He also said that no government department was cooperating with the commission except the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). “The head of the commission did not question either Tariq Fawad or Moussavi.”

“The Broadsheet East Recovery deal was also evidence of the government’s lack of knowledge of international law,” the report says.

The report also included a note from Judge Saeed stating: “While writing the report to Margalla, I could sense the presence of jackals inside”, adding that “their howls could not prevent me from performing my duties”.

On March 22, the individual commission including concluded its investigation into the payment made to the company, revealing that the case of money transfer worth $ 1.5 million paid “inadvertently” to a company in 2008 was missing.

According to her, the commission’s report and the relevant 500-page file revealed who had made the deal with the company and under what circumstances.

Calling the payment suspect, the commission called it an act of deception with the state. He found that payment records had disappeared from the ministries of finance and law as well as from the attorney general’s office.

In addition, documents from the Pakistani High Commission in London regarding the case were also found to be missing, the commission found.

The Broadsheet LLC was incorporated on the Isle of Man to help the government of Pervez Musharraf and the then newly formed NAB track down foreign assets bought by Pakistanis allegedly using their ill-gotten wealth.

