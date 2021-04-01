COVID-19: Increased cases in France “very, very sad”, says Boris Johnson – as he warns of impact on UK | Political news





Boris Johnson described an increase in coronavirus cases in France – which has plunged the country into a third nationwide lockdown – as “very, very sad” and suggested the UK could be hit within weeks. Schools in France will be closed for at least three weeks and domestic travel will be banned for a month as President Emmanuel Macron fights to keep control over the rise in infections. the lockdown measures taken by Mr. Macron are the latest recent actions by European leaders, in the midst of a third wave of COVID-19[female[feminine cases spreading across the mainland. Picture:

France entered a third national lockout

Speaking on an election visit to Hartlepool on Thursday, ahead of next month’s byelections in the city, Mr Johnson explained how coronavirus the waves in Europe had quickly traveled to the UK. “I’m afraid you can see what’s going on in France … and it’s, you know, very, very sad because they’re facing it again,” he told employees at Hart Biologicals. “The whole experience of last year is that when they get it in France and they do it badly, two or three weeks later, it comes to us.” Meanwhile, England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty has said Mr Johnson’s government should remain “cautious” in lifting lockdown restrictions as he has suggested the UK could remain vulnerable to COVID-19 variants for a year or two. He told a Royal Society of Medicine webinar: ‘What we don’t want to be is in a situation where we look back six months from now and say,’ If we were just a little more careful for a month or two we would do that “we actually managed to (vaccinate) the whole population, we would have understood a lot more, we would know how to handle this, we would probably have some vaccine variants in stock”. He added: “I don’t think this should be seen as an indefinite posture, I think it’s probably a question for the next year or two as we figure out how to do this and find a way to answer. quickly to variants. “ As he announced France’s latest lockdown in a televised address to the nation on Wednesday evening, Macron warned the country “would lose control if we don’t move now.” The third wave of infections in Europe has already seen other countries like Italy and Germany tighten their COVID restrictions. Subscribe to the daily podcast on Apple podcasts, Google podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker Earlier Thursday, a senior World Health Organization (WHO) official described European countries’ COVID vaccination programs as “unacceptably slow”. Dr Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, added: “As long as coverage remains low, we must apply the same public health and social measures as in the past, to compensate for the delays.” EU leaders have come under heavy criticism over the slow rollout of COVID vaccines across the bloc, compared to Britain’s vaccination schedule. According to the latest EU figures, as of March 28, 13.6% of adults in the block had received a first dose of a COVID vaccine, and 5.8% had received both doses. In the UK, as of March 31, 59.1% of adults had received a first dose and 8.6% had received both doses.

