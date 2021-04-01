Winds of change blowing over Bengal will secure over 200 seats for BJP: PM Modi





Jaynagar, South 24 Parganas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the BJP will sweep the West Bengal election with over 200 seats as it can see the winds of change everywhere and ensure the implementation of all assistance programs Central promised after May 2, the day of declaration of result for 294 seats ”In the peaceful and record-breaking participation in Bengal in the first phase, the people gave enormous support to the BJP. Until a few weeks ago, the people of Bengal were saying that the BJP would cross 200 seats this time. But the good start that the BJP took in the first phase, it is clear that the voice of the people was also

blessed by God. In Bengal, the BJP victory number will also rise to 200, ”Modi said during the elections in this district of the state. Slamming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for calling on all national opposition leaders to unite against the BJP, Mr. Modi questioned the TMC leader’s position on “foreigners” and said he was chief minister of a state “Didi cannot engage in acts against the federal structure of the campaign.” “Fearing to lose the elections, Mama Didi appealed to the leaders of other parties for help and support,” the prime minister said. He also hit back at TMC’s supremacy for calling his trip to Bangladesh unethical. “Is it a crime to visit a neighboring country and pay homage to the mandirs?” asked the PM. Ms Banerjee said the Prime Minister’s visit to Bangladesh was unethical and in violation of the Model Code.

Slamming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for calling on all national opposition leaders to unite against the BJP, Mr. Modi questioned the TMC’s supreme position on “foreigners” and said being a minister Chief of a State “Didi cannot engage in act against the federal structure of the country by calling Indians foreigners,” Modi said. He said the TMC leader had to answer many questions, including money sent from the center for Amphan, Covid and where they went. “She will have to answer for the deaths of Bengal brothers, sisters and sons,” as the prime minister criticized the TMC government for unleashing terror on oppositions to hold power for alleged corrupt practices. He said the TMC government led by Mamata Banerjee was standing up like a wall for poor Bengal farmers as many central projects including Prime Minister Kishan Yojona, Aysuman Bharat and other poverty reduction projects, n have not been extended. Mr. Modi assured that after May 2, all projects would be extended and Rs 18,000 of three years in arrears to be paid to farmers directly in their name in the respective banks. He said that the reduction in money, the union and the tola bazzi have made the state such a state, and any investor is afraid to do business in Bengal. “Trinamool is not cool, he is a ‘shool’. This has caused unbearable pain in Bengal, ”said the Prime Minister. At the start, Prime Minister Modi said: “I would like to pay tribute to Shova Majumdar ji, daughter of Bengal. Shova ji was the face of those countless Bengal mothers, the countless sisters who were tortured by the people of Trinamool. This face of Shova ji does not come out of my eyes ”, An eight-year-old widow succumbed to her injuries this week after being beaten by TMC supporters on February 26 at her Nimta residence as she tried to save her son, who was a BJP activist.

