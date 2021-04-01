Fox News has become an employment program for Trumpworld





Fox News sees itself, at least outside of its Hannity-style programming, as a journalistic medium. But his recent spate of hires tells a different story.

Despite the legacy of relentless dishonesty from the Trump administrations and the recent turn against Fox, the network recently hired several former Trump officials, essentially becoming an employment program for any former Trump aide who desires paid employment and wants ensuring that the Trumps political brand will have a regular and prominent place on national television.

On Tuesday, the network announced that former Trump administration press secretary Kayleigh McEnany would co-host the Outnumbered Weekday Afternoon talk show starting April 6. The announcement came just weeks after Fox News first hired McEnany as a contributor. As a press secretary, McEnany is perhaps best known for blasting reporters and providing misleading information, such as mocking the Hatch Act while working for the White House and the Trump campaign at the same time, and for insisting that Trumps’ loss to Joe Biden was tainted by fraud when it could not produce a single example of an illegal ballot.

In a statement announcing her promotion, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott whitewashed McEnanys’ past and instead said that her unique background in politics and law, coupled with her experiences dealing with women’s health issues and the life as a new mom, would add a solid insight to Outnumbered.

News of McEnanys’ promotion came just a day after Lara Trump, former Trump campaign manager and Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, announced during an appearance on Fox & Friends that she had been hired as as a contributor, while fundamentally acknowledging that Fox News served as the unofficial arm of the Trump campaign.

I kind of feel like an unofficial member of the team for so long, she said. You know it was a bit of a joke, over the past five years I was going there so often that the security guards were like, Maybe we should just give you a key.

Fox hired Lara Trump

Ainsley: Let’s call on Lara Trump, senior fmr advisor for the Trump campaign, and we’ve got a big announcement, she’s a new Fox News contributor. Welcome to the family, Lara.

Lara: I sort of feel like an unofficial member of the team for so long pic.twitter.com/doofIJomDO

Lis Power (@ LisPower1) March 29, 2021

In addition to bringing in McEnany and Lara Trump, the network offered former Trump administration economic adviser Larry Kudlow his own show on Fox Business. And although he was not hired by Fox, former Trump adviser Stephen Miller, known for helping develop Trump’s nativist immigration policy, has become a staple as a guest on the shows. by Sean Hannitys and Laura Ingrahams.

Hires come at a time Trump needs Fox News more than ever

There is an irony to this hiring frenzy, given how angry Trump was with Fox News in the weeks following the election for what he saw as network disloyalty.

During the campaign, Trump took umbrage because Fox wouldn’t rig the polls for him and sometimes reserved Democrats for interviews, but things spilled over after the network foiled his plan to prematurely declare victory on election night with his advance call from Arizona for Biden.

Trump ultimately moved from bashing Fox to explicitly promoting his competitors Trumpier, Newsmax, and OAN.

. @ FoxNews day is not watchable. In a class with CNN and MSDNC. Check out @OANN, @newsmax and others taking over, he tweeted on Dec.6. Even a boring football game, on your knees and all is better!

Newsmax and OAN’s Trumps promotion initially seemed to have an impact. Fox Newss ratings fell against MSNBC and CNN between November 3 and the January launch. Newsmax, meanwhile, competed with Fox News on the other side of the ideological spectrum, even claiming its first-ever audience victory in December.

But the insurgency of January 6 marked a turning point in a way. Trumps The subsequent ban on Twitter and Facebook ended its days of live tweeting on cable, and Fox Newss’s ratings stabilized (albeit at a lower level than a year earlier) after its departure from office and the relevance of the proposed MAGA propaganda programming. of Newsmax and OAN declined.

In general, Trumps’ departure from the White House has hurt ratings for cable news networks, as the relative order of the Biden administration makes viewing less compelling than the chaos of the Trump era.

But now that he’s misrepresented, Trump needs Fox News more than ever.

Instead of promoting Newsmax or disparaging Fox in tweet-like statements, he released statements from his former presidential office that are largely ignored by the mainstream press, Trump has avoided media criticism. And in recent weeks, he’s maintained himself in the public eye by calling on Fox News for softball interviews with hosts Harris Faulkner, Laura Ingraham and Jeanine Pirro where he was able to lie with impunity.

While there are plenty of precedents for former White House officials who jump into the media when their tenure in government goes by George Stephanopoulos moved from the White House Clinton to ABC News, for example, and Dana Perino went from the White House George W. Bush to Fox News, the volume of former Trump officials that Fox News has hired is notable, especially as Fox News is equipping itself with Trump family members and former members of the staff will keep Trumpism relevant.

Lara Trump, for example, is still teasing a possible 2022 U.S. Senate run in North Carolina, even though she has just been hired as a commentator for Fox. And the installation of Kayleigh McEnanys as the day host means that the political news of the day will be filtered through a MAGA lens.

Donald Trump, meanwhile, can self-promote by calling sympathetic hosts who will allow him to comment on Bidens’ alleged failures on national television, even if he can no longer post tweets.

It won’t be good journalism, but that’s rarely the point with Fox. What he will do is help Trump maintain control over the Republican Party as the 2022 midterm approaches and beyond.







