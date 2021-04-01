China would not use US bonds as a weapon amid mounting tensions





By Karen Brettell and Karen Pierog NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) – China is unlikely to significantly reduce its purchases of short-term U.S. Treasuries amid growing foreign exchange reserves, even as trade and geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing remain high , according to investors and analysts. The risk of China slowing its bond purchases or selling off part of its more than $ 1 trillion portfolio is a concern for investors amid the battle between the world’s two largest economies over issues such as the rights of customs. , geopolitical tensions and human rights violations. US President Joe Biden last week compared Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, saying both were supporters of autocracy. But he said Washington was not seeking a confrontation with Beijing over trade differences, measures that undermine democracy in Hong Kong, treatment of the Uyghur minority and strengthening the armed forces. Relationship problems are emerging in an environment that saw Treasury bill yields soar to one-year highs in March, amid a new supply of debt to finance public spending and a deficit that is approaching further. more. to all-time highs, showing no signs of slowing down. But analysts say it would be difficult for China to abandon its bonds without damaging their value and incurring losses in the process. “Despite everything we’ve seen in terms of rising tensions, we still haven’t seen China disengage quickly. It’s not a weapon they can use without hurting themselves, ”said Matt Gertken, geopolitical strategist at BCA Research. If a problem like Hong Kong or Taiwan breaks out, China “can use Treasury securities as a signal,” Gertken said. In this case, however, other countries could buy Treasuries for the sake of global stability, which could stimulate demand for safe-haven bonds, thus limiting the impact, he added. China’s foreign exchange reserves have increased in recent months with the appreciation of the yuan, which has boosted its investment in US Treasuries, Morgan Stanley analyst Min Dai said in a recent report. China has seen a strong rebound in its exports in recent months, rebounding from COVID-19 business closures and Chinese product imports into the European Union and the United States have increased, thanks to fiscal stimulus . . The most recent government data showed that China increased its holdings of US Treasuries to $ 1.095 trillion in January, from $ 1.054 trillion in October, although it remains below the high of 1.32 trillion. of dollars. which he achieved in 2013. Japan is the largest foreign holder of US debt, with $ 1.28 trillion in treasury bills in January. Until last week, the Federal Reserve had $ 4.92 trillion in treasury bills. China’s holdings are also declining in percentage terms as the supply of U.S. government debt increases and the Federal Reserve increasingly asserts itself as the largest player in the market. “It’s definitely something I think we need to be aware of, but I’m not sure it’s as important as it used to be, given the size of the US debt stock,” said Brian Kloss, portfolio manager Brandywine bond. Global. US debt outstanding reached $ 21.65 trillion at the end of the year, up from $ 17.19 trillion the year before and $ 8.29 trillion in 2010. Another problem that would make it difficult for China to reduce its purchases of US bonds is that few markets are as liquid or low risk as US Treasuries. (Reporting by Karen Brettell and Karen Pierog; edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)

