No place for minorities in Pakistan ‘Naya’ – OpEd – Eurasia Review





Two years ago, as he spoke on the centenary of his government’s term, Prime Minister Imran Khan made a lot of bragging and promises. As well as being eloquent about the transformation of Pakistan into a model Islamic state, he also criticized his Indian counterpart saying: We will show the Modi government how to deal with minorities Unfortunately, despite this bold assurance, the cases of atrocities against minorities in Pakistan have mushroomed. under the supervision of the Khans.

U.S. Goodwill Ambassador for International Religious Freedom Samuel Brownback made it embarrassing for Khan by making it clear that when it comes to Pakistan, many of their actions [against religious freedom] are made by the government. It is therefore not at all surprising that Washington has designated Pakistan as a country of great concern for engaging in or tolerating systematic, continuous and egregious violations of religious freedom. To make matters even more humiliating, the Khans on how to treat the barb minorities directed against Modi was shocked when the US State Department summarily rejected the recommendation of the US Commission for International Religious Freedoms to designate India as a country of great concern.

Khan wants everyone to believe his Naya [new] Pakistan is Quaids [Jinnahs] Pakistan where minorities are treated as equal citizens, unlike in India, but this claim has virtually no takers. On the contrary, in its world report 2020, Human Right Watch [HRW] noted that with women and transgender people, religious minorities in Pakistan continued to face violence, discrimination and persecution, with authorities often failing to provide adequate protection or to hold perpetrators accountable. their actions. Pakistan Human Rights Commission itself [HRCP] has been extremely critical of the appalling failure of PTI-led governments to protect minorities, who rightly are doubly vulnerable.

Islamabad rejects widespread international criticism for failing to institute adequate safeguards to prevent religious persecution of its minorities by calling it an opinion based on disinformation. However, in its annual report on the state of human rights in 2019 [released in 2020]HRCP noted that religious minorities remain unable to enjoy their constitutionally guaranteed freedom of religion or belief, adding that Hindu and Christian communities in Sindh and Punjab continue to report cases of forced conversion. He also confirms that:

In Punjab, girls as young as 14 have been forcibly converted and forced into marriage; in Sind, the case of two Hindu girls whose families claimed to have been abducted for marriage and forcibly converted has drawn attention general when the High Court in Islamabad ruled that the girls were not minors at the time of marriage and allowed them to return to their spouses. For the Ahmadiyya community in Punjab, this [religious persecution] included the desecration of several places of worship.

Contrary to the Khans’ promise to ensure that our minorities are treated as equal citizens, the year 2020 saw an alarming wave of incidents of persecution of minority communities – the most common being the loathsome practice of Hindu, Christian girls. and Sikhs. [some as young as 12 to 13 years] to be raptured and after being converted, to be forced into marriage. Even Pakistani NGOs estimate that around 1,000 such incidents occur every year and that is why no one takes Khan’s assurance seriously that minorities in Pakistan are treated as equal citizens.

Another area of ​​concern is the brazen desecration of holy places and places of worship belonging to minority communities. On January 3, 2020, a mob attempted to vandalize the historic Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and the entire incident was filmed. However, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry [FO] minimized this incident by calling it a brawl between two Muslim groups over a minor incident at a tea stand. Referring to New Delhis’ complaint against the desecration of this sacred Sikh shrine, the OP said that “the attempts to portray this incident as a communal problem are clearly motivated. the facts contradict the assertion of POs:

If the incident was just a small fight between two Muslim groups, then how come the Gurudwara became the target of their anger? In the video, a crowd can be heard loudly applauding as a speaker tells them: only one Sikh has gone to Nankana. And the name of this place will soon be changed from Nankana to Ghulam-e-Mustafa. So if this incident was just an argument between two Muslim groups, then this explains the speaker’s enraged anti-Sikh tirade and frantic endorsement. Finally, if it was truly a minor incident and inconsequential as the OP claims, so why did Khan call this incident reprehensible and bother to downplay its distinctly communal character by saying that there is a “major difference between the condemnable incident in Nankana and the ongoing attacks across India against Muslims and other minorities ”?

Besides Nankana Sahib Gurudwara, places of worship belonging to other minority communities in Pakistan were also vandalized last year. On May 9, 2020, a mob damaged the main gate and perimeter wall of a church in the Hakeempura area of ​​Shekhupura district in Pakistans Punjab district and desecrated the church’s Holy Cross. Once again, the authorities tried to pass under the carpet this clearly community act by qualifying it as a land dispute. In February, three Pakistani Christians who were building a church in the Punjabs Sahiwal district were assaulted, and just two months later, a pastor, his wife and his son were attacked for building a wall on their own land. Once again, these incidents of intimidation of members of the minority community have been presented as cases of personal rivalry!

The year 2020 also saw several incidents of Hindu religious shrines being destroyed or desecrated. On January 26, idols of deities at the temple of Mata Deval Bhittani, in the district of Tharkarkar, in the province of Pakistans Sindh, were desecrated and burned sacred texts kept inside. Police claimed the perpetrators were minors and broke into the temple just to steal money. What the police did not explain is that if their motive was nothing but theft, then why did minors waste their time and energy defeating idols and burning holy books?

On October 10, idols of deities inside the Shri Ramdev temple in the Kario Ghanwar area of ​​Badin district, Sindh, were destroyed, and police once again ruled out the community angle, saying the guilty was moody and drug addict! Just two weeks later, a mob vandalized the Nagarparkar temple in Sindh province, damaging the idol of Goddess Durga during the sacred period of Navratri. No one was arrested. On November 2, a huge crowd descended on Sheetal Temple in the Karachis Lee market area and destroyed the idols of deities and other holy relics. This time, the police sought to justify this highly communal act by calling it a public reaction to blasphemous statements made by a Hindu boy.

On December 27, a mob not only vandalized and torched a century-old shrine housing Samadhi [memorial] of a revered Hindu saint in the Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Dawn News TV quoted an eyewitness as saying that the incident of desecration and arson occurred after “more than a thousand people led by former locals of a religious party staged a protest and demanded the withdrawal from the Hindu place. ” Two developments make official apathy. [or tacit complicity?] obvious. One, according to press reports, “residents also revealed that residents of neighboring villages had announced a protest demonstration with demands for the removal of the Hindu shrine, adding that the police were totally ignoring it” and two, c It was the chief justice of Pakistan and not Prime Minister Khan who was the first to officially learn of this sacrilegious incident.

Once again, the police tried to hide the truth. The district police officer [DPO] refused to acknowledge that the shrine had been vandalized and instead told media that a mob attacked and demolished the building under construction. [within temple premises]. But Federal Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari graciously acknowledged the reality, tweeting: Strongly condemn the burning of a Hindu temple by a mob in Karak, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, which is clearly visible in the videos of this incident.

But the desecration of religious shrines and the kidnappings of girls followed by their forced conversions and marriages are not the only issues facing minorities in Khans Naya, Pakistan. Even their settlements are illegally demolished, often with official patronage. In May, an HRCP tweet stated that “the HRCP is gravely concerned about reports that houses belonging to Yazman’s Hindu and Christian communities in Bahawalpur have been demolished, allegedly by local authorities with political influence.” He also said that “evictions, demolition of people’s homes and land grabbing, in particular. [especially] when these communities are doubly vulnerable, they are highly reprehensible.

But if the administration is to be believed, all is well in Pakistan as far as minorities are concerned. Girls from minority communities are not kidnapped but are on their own, fleeing with their beaus [who at times are almost double their age]. The vandalism of sacred shrines belonging to minorities is not due to the prevailing community frenzy, but to the work of petty thieves, drug addicts, the mentally disturbed, or the consequences of a land dispute and sometimes, justified collective punishment of a minority community for certain blasphemous remarks presumed to be one of its members. On top of that, given that Khan continues to insist on how minorities are treated as equal citizens, in his Naya Pakistan, why worry or lose sleep over this issue?

Good night!

