Tory bosses paid Boris Johnson legal fees as he faced Jennifer Arcuri investigation





Tory bosses paid Boris Johnson legal fees as he faced an investigation into his relationship with Jennifer Arcuri. Conservative Party co-chair Ben Elliot is said to have authorized payments of more than 10,000 into party coffers in 2019 to the prime minister’s lawyers. Mr Johnson was facing an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct in 2019 into allegations of impropriety regarding his relationship with Ms Arcuri when he was mayor of London. He was later cleared of public service misconduct, a criminal offense, after an investigation into whether Ms Arcuri had access to trade missions and government grants because of their affair. However, the watchdog said it would have been wise of him to disclose the relationship and his failure to comply may have violated Nolan Principles of standards of public life.

The Conservative Party confirmed it had paid Mr Johnsons legal bills, but defended the decision as a party political issue. A spokesperson for the Conservative Party said: This was a party political issue, given that it was a politically vexatious exercise and motivated by Labor politicians. The financial legal support was funded by the Conservative Party as it was clearly a political attack on the party.

Jennifer Arcuri speaks to the Sunday Mirror The Independent Bureau for Police Conduct later dismissed the false complaint. The Registrar of the House of Commons has been consulted and all appropriate rules have been followed. Mr Johnson faces a separate investigation from the Greater London Authority (GLA) into whether Ms Arcuri received preferential treatment during her tenure as mayor, after the initial investigation was delayed by the probe of the IOPC Fund and the pandemic. Boris Johnson is facing an investigation by the Greater London Authority – head of the Mayors’ Office – into allegations that his failure to disclose his relationship with Arcuri may have been a violation of Nolan principles of public life, which are contained in the code of the Mayor of London driving. Arcuri has had access to events on three high profile trade missions, although his companies do not qualify for travel. The Independent Office for Police Conduct said there was no evidence that he had committed the criminal misconduct offense in public service, but that he could have violated Nolan’s principles. Len Duvall, the chairman of the GLA oversight committee leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation will examine whether Boris Johnson behaved in a manner that is expected of anyone in this position. “It is important that we get these answers because Londoners deserve their politicians to be held accountable.” He could be summoned to testify in person at the inquest. Ms Arcuri told the Mirror that she had a four-year relationship with Mr Johnson between 2012 and 2016. She claimed the couple had sex on the sofa in their marital home while his wife was away and exchanged intimate texts. Since coronavirusto Brexit, our daily political newsletter is here to guide you through these turbulent times. The newsletter is sent out twice daily with the latest news from UK and world politics, as well as leading opinions and analysis. You can register here. The Prime Minister’s press secretary Allegra Stratton said this week Mr Johnson had been cleared by the IOPC Fund and there was no need to respond. She defended his conduct saying: He acts with integrity and is honest.







