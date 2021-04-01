Jesus in the south, Ram in the north. Will Modi then invoke the sacrifice of Karbala?

Text size:

PThen minister Narendra Modi, a master speaker, recently used a biblical reference to attack the government of Pinarayi Vijayan in Kerala, where Christian votes will be a major deciding factor. Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party have an unreserved and clearly stated commitment to Hindutva.

Judas betrayed the Lord Christ for a few pieces of silver. LDF [Left Democratic Front] betrayed Kerala for a few gold coins, Modi said March 30 in Palakkad addressing a rally.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has often raked the specter of amorous jihad in Kerala to frighten Hindus and Christians. Now Prime Minister Modi has used the metaphor of Judas for the purpose of sending a message to the Christian states, which make up 17 percent of its population.

I wonder what religious reference the Prime Minister will use next. The Battle of Karbala? The battle of the 7th century is often cited as the moment when Shia and Sunni Muslims broke up. The battle also signifies the supreme sacrifice of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, who was kill by the forces of the sovereign tyrant Yazid.

Not to mention that the metaphor of Modis Judas came a holy week before Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday. His remarks, however, were more political than religious as he attacked Kerala’s chief minister who is implicated in the murky gold smuggling case, which rocked the state before the polls.

Not the first time

This is not the first time, however, that Modi, a devout Hindu, has used biblical references or remembered Christ.

Earlier in his monthly Mann ki baat radio address, Modi had said the son of man came, not to be served, but to serve and to give his life, as a blessing to all mankind.

Good Friday of last year, Modi recalled Jesus Christ and how he dedicated his life to serving people. Earlier this year, Modi also meet Keralas church leaders will discuss a range of issues.

However, Modis’ outreach to the Christian community falls flat in the face of increasing crime against Christians, which has seen a strong increase of 60% between 2016 and 2019.

In 2019, 527 incidents of hate crimes against Christians were recorded, including 109 in Uttar Pradesh, followed by 75 in Tamil Nadu, 32 in Karnataka, 31 in Maharashtra and 30 in Bihar.

Under the Modi government, which took a harsh stance on religious conversion, there were reports of attacks on priests on unfounded fears of conversion. The final example is the incident in which four nuns were allegedly harassed on a train in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

Jesus in the south, Aries in the north

Metaphors and religious references play a central role in Indian political discourse. Political leaders have time and time again invoked religious symbols, figures and references to advance their program. India’s religious diversity also gives political parties the freedom to use, or rather abuse, religious figures at their convenience to woo different communities.

So while the leaders of Modi and BJP invoke Lord Ram and Krishna to appeal to Hindu sensibilities in northern India (we know how Jai Shree Ram became a war cry in the North), he uses the analogy of Jesus in the South, which accounts for over 20 percent of total Indian Christians. In the East, Goddess Durga, Saraswati and Kali take precedence.

The Qur’an, the Bhagavad Gita, and the Bible have all been mentioned in the speeches of Modi and many other political leaders. Even the Economic survey 2019 had invoked the three religious scriptures to urge people to repay their loans.

In India, religion and politics are inseparable here, even political leaders are sometimes deified and equated with deity. This is probably why religious figures are becoming the rallying force in the country’s politics.

