Fulton County DA Moves Close to Grand Jury Request in Trump Election Inquiry





Who could face charges after the 2020 election

A look at who the Fulton County District Attorney may be looking for on possible charges related to the attempt to force the 2020 election to be overturned.

ATLANTA – The Fulton County District Attorney is closer to seeking subpoenas in what is expected to be a full-scale investigation into an attempt by former President Donald Trump and others to overthrow the 2020 presidential election. This is according to sources close to the investigation.

District Prosecutor Fani Willis has already asked Georgia’s top elected officials to keep any evidence they may have.

And a local law professor thinks there is enough to investigate a grand jury.

“It seems to me that this is the worst attack on our democracy, possibly in American history,” said Clark Cunningham, law professor at GSU.

Cunningham investigated the various legal allegations involving then-President Donald Trump and others as they tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

SEE MORE: Fulton County DA speaks to FOX 5 I-Team about Trump grand jury investigation

Fulton DA one-on-one over Trump grand jury investigation

A Fulton County grand jury is expected to examine possible criminal charges against former President Donald Trump. FOX 5 I-Team senior reporter Dale Russell spoke one-on-one with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Cunningham sees a cast of powerful and nationally known characters as potential targets of the grand jury investigation by Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis.

“A crate is like an onion. When you peel things, you learn different things,” Fani Willis told FOX 5’s Dale Russell in February.

Willis sent letters, obtained by the I-Team, to the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, asking them all to keep any key evidence for possible prosecution. Possible crimes ranged from “solicitation of electoral fraud” to “conspiracy, racketeering, violation of the oath of office”.

“Yes, we will be issuing subpoenas to appear before a grand jury,” Willis said.

Cunningham expects subpoenas to be sent to Raffensperger for, among other things, the two phone calls Trump made to the secretary of state’s office. A call was made to an investigator and a call was made to Raffensperger and his staff.

“I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than what we have,” Trump said during the January phone call to Raffensperger.

Full appeal between Trump and Georgia secretary of state

FOX 5 Atlanta secured the full phone call between the Georgia Secretary of State’s office and President Donald Trump as well as several key White House employees.

MORE: Fulton County DA opens criminal investigation into ex-President Donald Trump

In that taped call, Trump directly urged Raffensperger to reject what Trump saw as fraudulent votes that would give Trump election victory.

Cunningham points to a Georgian law that says it is criminal to order someone else to commit electoral fraud.

“It seems to me that this is very, very strong evidence that he committed a crime,” said the law professor.

Cunningham also believes Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani is under scrutiny for appearing before Georgia Senate committees, insisting that the Dominion’s voting machines reverse the votes and that the he election was rigged. Giuliani also released an edited video of election workers doing their jobs to lawmakers and claimed it showed them committing fraud.

Raffesnperger told us the video was “sliced ​​and diced”.

Reporter: Do you have the impression that Mr. Giuliani lied?

Raffesnperger: I don’t believe he was truthful.

Cunningham believes Giuliani’s statements could violate the law.

“If he knew it was wrong, then he violated Georgia’s statute by knowingly prohibiting making a false statement to an official,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham also expects Willis to bring court records relating to another phone call from South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham to Raffesnperger. In January, Raffensperger told FOX 5 that Graham asked if Georgia could reject all mail-in ballots in any county that had a high number of inconsistent signatures on mail-in votes.

Reporter: Has anything changed in your mind about Senator Linsey Graham’s appeal?

Raffensperger: No.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta Live News Coverage

Cunningham believes Graham and Trump wanted all missing ballots to be rejected in key Democratic strongholds like Fulton County to influence the election in Trump’s favor. He says Trump’s team was trying to do the same in other parts of the country.

“(This is) the same strategy that is being pursued in Michigan where he wants Wayne County votes rejected because it was also the big (Democratic) city,” Cunningham said.

Graham’s spokesperson calls this “a ridiculous accusation.” He said Graham “never asked the Secretary of State to disqualify a ballot cast by anyone.”

Cunningham, said when he compiled all the calls, appearances and comments, it adds to what he thinks is a racketeering case. It’s called the Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). This is a law that allows the prosecutor to allege that all of these seemingly separate acts were part of an organized criminal enterprise.

“When you put it all together and say it’s a racketeering business, like organized crime, like the Russian mafia that had a very ambitious goal of continuing to control the American government. That was the goal.” , Cunningham said.

FOX 5 has attempted to reach spokespersons for former President Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani through their businesses and also on social media. We have had no response.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for the latest weather news and alerts.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos