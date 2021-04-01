Unified tourism strategy to put Pakistan on the global travel map – Pakistan





Posted April 01, 2021 7:04 PM

The biggest obstacle to the development and growth of the sector

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A unified tourism strategy that meets the demands of the domestic market, as well as the needs of international tourists, coupled with streamlined visa procedures, will soon put Pakistan on the map of global tourism, experts said .

Speaking at a webinar, Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan, described Pakistan’s tourism sector as “something unique”, which has “really taken off” over the past two years. He noted that when Prime Minister Imran Khan took office, tourism was one of the sectors that was high on his agenda for the country, Khaleej Times reported.

The biggest obstacle to the development and growth of the sector, he said, is that it is “very decentralized” and many provinces in the country are used to operating in silos.

“Tourism is the biggest generator of income, as well as the biggest generator of jobs in the country, with the shortest period,” he said.

“On average, when we look at several other countries, the tourism sector’s contribution to their GDP is around 10 percent; in Pakistan it is currently less than 3%. Our goal is to increase this average to 10%, which will involve significant investments, but will translate into billions of dollars in the creation and circulation of wealth.

To this end, the country recently welcomed the creation of a National Tourism Board which brought together all the provinces in a key strategic move. This entity is responsible for creating unified action plans that are already showing good results.

“Tourism in Pakistan is primarily a summer business, but our winter tourism business has replaced our summer numbers,” Bukhari said.

“Tourism activity has exploded, mainly driven by our domestic sector. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, many people were unable to travel abroad and instead decided to explore their own country more. “

“We never had a problem with demand,” he added. “We are a population of over 220 million people, of which around 70% are under 35 years old.

We have a diaspora of around 10 million people, of which four million were born and raised overseas and who come to Pakistan once or twice a year. This is a key demographic that we want to nurture in the future. “

Looking ahead, he highlighted several plans that will strengthen the country’s tourism and hospitality sectors. “We recently completed our 10-year tourism policy as well as a 5-year tourism action plan.

We have created an online portal for “Brand Pakistan” which will be officially launched by the end of May this year. We want people to see Pakistan for what it is, and we want people to recognize Pakistan for all of its natural beauty. We want them to see Pakistan as an exotic destination. “

Another major challenge, he pointed out, is the lack of infrastructure, especially in natural landscapes that require careful planning before they can accommodate large volumes of tourists.

“We need to open these areas into areas to avoid encroachment and the growth of fungi, while ensuring fair competition, organic growth and the preservation of the natural ecosystem and wildlife. We have also invested in a highly skilled technical team who will come up with a solution that will streamline the online visa process. “

Following Bukhari’s presentation, Ahmed Amjad Ali, Consul General of Pakistan, described the country as a “ treasure trove of wonders ” that offers something for every type of traveler ranging from religious tourism to adventure tourism, including through gastronomy and historical and cultural tourism.

“It is not enough for a traveler to go to the countryside and spend the majority of his time in one of the big cities; you really have to take the time to go out and explore Pakistan, ”he said.

“Here you will find historic sites dating back to the 15th century, rugged mountain landscapes and some of the highest mountains in the world, vast expanses of breathtaking desert, lush forest landscapes and the incredible hospitality of its people without equal. “

Ali also highlighted how the country is improving its hotel infrastructure with several partnerships with international hotel brands. “Recently, the Hilton brand announced a major property in Islamabad.

We also have several other hotel chains such as Sheraton and the Intercontinental also looking to expand their presence. Hopefully by next year we will have added several more 3 star, 4 star and 5 star hotels to our hotel portfolio. While the Covid-19 pandemic has affected us, we also see it as an opportunity for several of our key sectors. “

