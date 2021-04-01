ADPMET targets oil and gas regions to manage Pertamina land, Ridwan Kamil plans to meet Jokowi





KOMPAS.com – President of the Association of Oil and Gas Producing Regions and Energy Renewable (ADPMET) as well as West Java (West Java) Governor Ridwan Kamil said that in 2021, ADPMET aims to enable oil and gas producing regions to manage land owned by PT. Pertamina (Persero) which is on a small scale. “The acquisition of oil fields that are no longer in use pertamina it is given or given to the regions. Small for Pertamina, but big for the regions, ”said the man who is colloquially referred to as Kang Emil in his written statement, Thursday (1/4/2021). In order to achieve this goal, Kang Emil plans to discuss regional small-scale land use in Pertamina with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). He even passed the plan on to Pertamina’s president, Commissioner Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok). Also read: Ridwan Kamil: I guarantee safety, please Christians to organize Easter “I still do executive lobbying. Mr. President is also happy to receive us again. We are looking for time to be able, ”he explained. According to him, in the next five years ADPMET will focus on the development energy renewable or biofuel made from waste, animal and plant waste. The discussion was conveyed by Kang Emil during his participation in the ADMPET Regional Forum in Medan City, Wednesday (3/31/2021). In the forum, he absorbed the aspirations of ADPMET members in the northern part of Sumatra (Sumbagut). According to him, the member regions hope that ADPMET can continue to encourage the improvement of community well-being. Also read: Ridwan Kamil’s words on Indonesia’s renewables: Too late, Denmark is 100%, we are only 4% Kang Emil explained that renewable energies are a global trend marked by the emergence of the concept of energy transition and social environmental management funds for investments with a priority of gas over oil. “Don’t all rely on oil. The gas was not treated, the renewables only reached 4.5% and they are committed to working together as an organization, ”he said. In addition, under the leadership of Kang Emil, ADPMET continues to strive for a just oil and gas climate. Especially for areas rich in energy reserves. “Producing regions must have the necessary rights to be able to improve the well-being of their people,” he said. Also read: Lunch at the official house of Edy Rahmayadi, Ridwan Kamil Nebeng videoconference on the management of Covid-19 In addition, he revealed, another mission that ADMPET wanted to achieve was related to the development of human resources (HR). This is so that the regions do not only become objects or spectators in the midst of the wealth of energy sources at their disposal. “Insha Allah “The presence of the organization under my leadership will be more useful, the government will be able to hear more and do justice to all local communities,” he said.

