Turkish Foreign Ministry Condemns U.S. Human Rights Report 2020





01/04/2021 Turkey (International Christian Concern) – Yesterday the Turkish Foreign Ministry responded to the US State Department’s Human Rights Report for 2020, a report which condemned various continuing human rights violations by the Turkish government . Turkey has denounced the report as being derived from vague claims that depart from objectivity in favor of baseless and one-sided conclusions. Some of the Turkish government’s national human rights violations described in the report included torture, arbitrary arrests and detentions of human rights defenders, issues of judicial independence and severe restrictions on individual rights such as expression, the press. and the gathering. The report also lists increased discrimination against Armenian Christians, including anti-Armenian rhetoric, such as the use of the term the remains of the sword during the first Muslim prayer service at Hagia Sophia after its conversion from church to mosque. This sentence derogates from the Armenians who survived the 20e Century Armenian genocide undertaken by the Turkish Ottoman Empire, a genocide that the Turkish government denies to this day. The US report also refers to Hrant Dink, a Turkish-Armenian journalist who was assassinated in 2007. Turkey has repeatedly delayed justice in this case and still fails to fully prosecute all those implicated in the murder. This delay illustrates the involvement of the harmful gray wolves, an ultra-nationalist paramilitary group known to promote Pan-Turkism Islamic at the expense of Armenian Christians. Gray wolves still have a strong presence in Turkey and the Caucasus today, with the endorsement of some Turkish officials. Turkey also refuted statements made in the US report, citing Turkey’s human rights action plan, unveiled by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on March 2. as well as in its various foreign policy commitments such as Syria, Iraq and Nagorno-Karabakh. For interviews, please contact Alison Garcia: [email protected]

