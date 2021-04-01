Politics
“ Vying from the second seat? Prime Minister Modi jabs Mamata Banerjee as Bengal votes in large numbers
On the day the prestigious Nandigram constituency went to the polls in the second phase of the Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took photos of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and told him asked if she was considering fighting in another constituency.
“Didi, is there any truth to the rumor that you are going to run from another constituency?” First you went there (Nandigram), and people answered you. If you go elsewhere, the people of Bengal are ready, ”Prime Minister Modi said at a rally in Uluberia, which will vote in the third phase on April 6.
Speaking of the high percentage of votes in Nandigram, where CM Banerjee is locked in a fierce electoral fight with his former lieutenant Suvendu Adhikari now with the BJP, the PM said: Have I got must leave. The people of Nandigram made that dream come true today. They can no longer wait to save their future and their identity. They don’t just vote, they pave the way for a rebirth in Bengal.
Taking a jibe at Banerjee for leaving her headquarters in Bhabanipur to challenge Nandigram, Modi said she now realizes she made a mistake. “The mood of the polls indicates that Nandigram is doing what the whole state wants to do,” he added.
West Bengal registered more than 80 percent of the voter turnout in the second phase until 5:30 p.m., while the state registered nearly 85 percent of the polls in the first phase of the eight-phase elections.
Confident that his party will win more than 200 seats and rise to power in Bengal, Modi, who addressed two rallies in Jaynagar and Uluberia, said people were voting in large numbers and there was a surge of saffron. in the state.
“The strong start of BJP in the first phase clearly shows that the voices of the people have received God’s blessing. The BJP will get more than 200 seats and form the government, he added.
Glad to be back in West Bengal. Look from Jaynagar. https://t.co/nN902isvwU
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2021
Picking up the Jai Shri Ram issue again, Modi said: Earlier, Mamata Didi had issues with chanting Jai Shri Ram, on the immersion of the idols of Durga. Now TMC is having issues with people wearing saffron, sporting tilak and choti (tuft of hair). They call them rakshasas (demons).
It was in reference to CM Banerjee revealing his gotra (clan) during his campaign in Nandigram. The revelation prompted Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who sports a choti, to ask: Do you consider the Rohingya and other infiltrators to be Shandilya (Banerjees gotra) and offer them the red carpet. Singhs’ comment prompted a scathing retort from TMC MP Mohua Moitra who tweeted: Giriraj says the Mamatas of the Rohingyaa clan. Proud of it. Much better than being from the Chotiwala Rakshasa clan.
Union Minister Giriraj says Mamata belongs to ‘Rohingya clan’
Proud of it.
Much better than being from the Chotiwala Rakshasa clan!
Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) March 31, 2021
Hitting Mamata for writing a letter to opposition leaders to unite against the Saffron party, Modi said she was so frustrated after the first phase of the poll that she was seeking help from those she considers like foreigners and tourists.
Sometimes Have I got calls me a tourist, sometimes a foreigner. You regard the infiltrators as your own and call the children of Bharat Mata as foreigners. Stop singling out people and insulting the Constitution by labeling people as foreigners, Modi added.
The prime minister also hit back at TMC’s supremacy for calling his trip to Bangladesh unethical and a violation of the model code of conduct. I visited one of the 51 Shaktipeeth, Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Bangladesh. TMC took umbrage. Is it wrong to pay homage to Shri Harichand Thakur (founder of the Matua sect) in Orakandi? He asked. I don’t believe in seasonal faith (shraddha). We are always proud of our faith and tradition, added Modi.
(With contributions from Santanu Chowdhury)
