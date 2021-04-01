Kill in the Name of Blasphemy: New Frame





A spontaneous protest that began on February 27 in Abbottabad, a large city in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, once again drew attention to the strict and controversial blasphemy laws in the country.

Angry protesters went on a rampage, shutting down markets and bazaars and blocking parts of the Karakoram Highway, also known as the Silk Road, as well as other roads in the city. They demanded the public hanging of a prison inmate who allegedly desecrated a copy of the Koran in his cell.

The inmate, who calls himself Imran Khan, was then transferred to another prison to help defuse the volatile situation. Protesters also called for the immediate suspension of two prison officials, who they say should not have allowed Khan access to the Koran because he had desecrated copies of it twice before the latest incident.

Police arrested at least a dozen protesters, using tear gas and batons against protesters in an attempt to crowd control. The protest was ultimately quelled when the district administration held negotiations with the Pakistan Council of Ulemas and other prominent citizens which led to the formation of a 10-member committee to investigate the incident.

Blasphemy is a toxic problem in Pakistan, which has an overwhelming Muslim majority with a small number of Hindus, Christians and Ahmadis. Blasphemy accusations often lead to mass protests and put the lives of the accused in danger.

One of the most high-profile cases that gained global attention was that of Assiyah Noreen, commonly known as Asia Bibi, who was sentenced to death for blasphemy in 2010 and jailed until November 2018, when the Supreme Court acquitted her in a landmark trial. verdict.

A lower court had sentenced Bibi, a Christian worker, to death by hanging after finding her guilty of blasphemy during an argument with colleagues over a cup of water. The international prominence of the case forced the Supreme Court to hand it down and it acquitted it, saying Bibis’ accusers had no respect for justice. Following her release, Bibi applied for asylum in France and co-wrote a book called Finally Free! (Finally free).

Death threat

At least 20 people convicted of blasphemy remain on death row in Pakistan. Among them are Shagufta Kausar and Shafqat Emmanuel, a Christian couple, university professor Junaid Hafeez, a Muslim worker and Christian garment Asif Pervaiz. As recently as January 8, three people were sentenced to death in Islamabad for social media posts deemed blasphemous towards the Prophet Muhammad.

Although no one has been put to death to date, the threat of violence and murder by non-state actors is significant. Quite frequently, bloodthirsty religious fanatics or radical groups continue to kill mobs inside and outside the courtroom, targeting the defendants, their families and lawyers, or anyone who may find them. have expressed their support.

The latest example is the execution of Tahir Ahmad Naseem, a member of the Ahmadian community on trial for blasphemy, who was shot and killed six times in a courtroom in Peshawar in July 2020.

Members of Hafeez’s family, especially his father, were threatened and ostracized, and his lawyer, Rashid Rehman, who was also the regional coordinator of the Pakistan Human Rights Commission, was killed in his office weeks after being threatened inside the courthouse. for taking his case.

And many cases don’t even go to court. An angry mob killed Mashal Khan, a Muslim student, on the premises of Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan in April 2017 for allegedly making blasphemous words. Khan is among more than 75 people who have been murdered in so-called blasphemy murders since 1990.

Another significant case occurred in January 2011, when Punjab Governor Salman Taseer was assassinated by his personal bodyguard for leading a nationwide campaign to reform Pakistan’s blasphemy laws.

Blunt tool

According to the National Commission for Justice and Peace, a human rights group, 776 Muslims, 505 Ahmadis, 229 Christians and 30 Hindus were charged with blasphemy under various clauses of the law between 1987 and 2018 .

Reports suggest that blasphemy accusations have sometimes reached the level of the absurd. For example, someone with the first name Muhammad accused a person of throwing his ID card in the trash. In another case, a person was charged with profanity for misspelling a name. Another person was charged with blasphemy for designing a place of worship.

But proving innocence after being accused of blasphemy is difficult, and the social ostracism of the accused further complicates the judicial process, which can stretch over many years.

The Christian couple, Kausar and Emmanuel, have been in prison since 2013. They were found guilty of sending blasphemous texts to a cleric in the mosque from a phone with a SIM card registered in Kausars’ name, and sentenced to death in April 2014.

Amnesty International stressed that the couple, who maintained their innocence, had been wrongfully imprisoned for almost eight years and called for their immediate and unconditional release. The Lahore High Court was supposed to hold an appeal hearing in late February, but it was again postponed, with the judge citing restrictions on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Political observers say blasphemy laws in Pakistan have historically been used against minorities, especially Christians and Ahmadis, and against individuals perceived as a threat by political parties.

Pakistan’s Human Rights Commission warned in September last year that there had been an upsurge in blasphemy cases against sectarian and religious minorities, especially the Shia community. Forty of these cases were recorded in August 2020 [alone], the advocacy group said.

Define blasphemy

Pakistan’s blasphemy laws are rooted in its colonial past. They were introduced to British-administered India in 1860 to curb violence between Muslims and Hindus, and adopted by Pakistan when it gained independence from Britain in 1947 and separated from India .

In the decades that followed, blasphemy laws were tightened, with many clauses added during General Muhammad Zia-ul Haq’s tenure between 1980 and 1986. The laws have been used repeatedly in the recent past against minorities and less privileged groups, skyrocketing to at least 1,300 cases were filed between 2011 and 2015, the highest number on record compared to previous decades.

As researchers and theologians point out, defining blasphemy has become difficult. Not only is its definition vague and subjective, the inconsistent prosecution of an alleged offense is problematic when the focus is on words and not deeds. Since there is no crime scene and very little objective evidence available, these laws have become a noose around the accused who is being pulled by the dominant forces at the time.

In Islamic jurisprudence, there is neither a clear definition of blasphemy nor any explicit prescription for punishment, so its application remains a matter of debate between different schools of thought.

David F Forte in Apostasy and Blasphemy in Pakistan says the blasphemy law has become a weapon against religious minorities that is in direct violation of international human rights laws protecting religious freedoms, but its usefulness in political blood feuds and personal makes it popular. He goes on to say that not only are blasphemy charges often filed for personal and political reasons, but once charged, the accused is subjected to acts of private violence.

Advocacy for change

Likewise, researcher Farhan Raouf points out in Modernizing Pakistans Blasphemy Law as Hate Speech that the presence of these dogmatic laws leads to discrimination in Pakistan, offering a means of settling personal, economic and sectarian disputes against opponents by putting them in prison. for several years because of false accusations.

Blasphemy should not be a separate crime; instead, some aspects of blasphemy should be addressed as part of a more modern conception of carefully crafted hate speech laws, he says.

Several rights groups also claim that blasphemy accusations continue to endanger lives in the country and are repeatedly exploited by Islamic groups for political purposes.

The broad, vague and coercive nature of blasphemy laws violates the rights to freedom of religion and belief and opinion and expression, Amnesty International said in support of the repeal of the laws.

Given the sensitivity of the issue, few politicians have openly criticized the abuse of blasphemy laws. Instead, Prime Minister Imran Khan accused the US-sponsored war on terror of radicalizing Pakistani society.

Blasphemy laws should be reformed so that they are not misused. Because the murders in the name of blasphemy did take place because of polarization, which is either you are pro-American and anti-Islam or you are pro-Islam and anti-American in Pakistan, he said.

If you would like to republish this article, please read our guidelines.





