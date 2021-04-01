The Memo: Trump’s post-presidency mystery





Former President Trump Donald Trump The Hill’s Morning Report – GOP pounces on Biden Pompeo infrastructure plan ‘regrets’ not making more progress with North Korea Biden triggers rush to Capitol Hill on spending, taxes PLUS are back in the political fray.

GOP pounces on Biden infrastructure plan Biden administration unveils network of community leaders to urge COVID-19 vaccinations Pompeo ‘regrets’ not making more progress with North Korea MORE so as Deborah Birx Deborah Birx: The Mystery of Trump’s Overnight Healthcare After Presidency: United States joins 13 countries in expressing “concerns” over data from WHO team report on virus | Fourth wave of COVID-19 hits the United States hard | U.S. Satisfaction With Vaccine Deployment Rises To 68%: Poll Former Surgeon General Defends Birx After CNN MORE and Anthony Fauci Interview Anthony Fauci Biden Administration Unveils Network of Community Leaders to Urge Vaccinations COVID-19 The Memo: The Mystery of Post-President Trump NIH Begins First Moderna Vaccine Trials Against South African MORE Variant in Recent Days.

He trumps original campaign manager Corey Lewandowski Corey Lewandowski The memo: Post-presidency mystery Trump Trump frustrated by super PAC pace Dozens of Trump appointees ‘dig’ in the Biden PLUS government, are running a new super PAC at the behest of the former presidents.

And Trump is rumored to be setting up his own social media network, in part to bypass the ban Twitter has issued against him.

But the biggest question hanging over all of this is what does Trump really want?

Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth Conway The Memo: The Mystery of the Post-President Trump Dozens of Trump Appointees ‘Dig’ in Biden Government George Conway Calls for Full Inquiry into Project Lincoln: ‘The Lying Must Stop’ PLUS, a senior Trump adviser for most of his presidency, insisted that, for now, he was only making his views known.

Citing examples such as border security, the Keystone XL pipeline and possible tax hikes, Conway said that for Trump, it was both about fixing the record and not constantly dutifully weighing down on them. political issues when he felt that changes were underway that could harm the country. .

Another person who has been a senior Trump White House official said the former president is taking things fairly slowly at the moment. He takes it day by day and excludes nothing.

The $ 64,000 question is whether the former president would consider another White House candidacy in 2024. Such an effort would be in part aimed at securing justification after his defeat to Bidens last November.

Word from inside the Trump circle is that no decision will be made on this until at least mid-term 2022. But Trump wants to stay viable and be part of the political conversation while he weighs his options.

Do I think Trump would go into the nomination? Yes. Anyone who claims otherwise is not being honest, said a former Trump campaign adviser. But he could very easily look at what he’s doing with his life and say, I’d much rather be a kingmaker than submit to this bullshit all over again. In 2024, he can be either the king or the kingmaker.

Either way, he will have plenty of money to further his goals.

Trump raised about $ 250 million, with the Republican Party, between the November election and Bidens’ inauguration in January. Lewandowski told Fox News last week that a new super PAC dedicated to advancing Trumps’ goals would file documents in the second quarter of this year, anytime starting April 1.

But a former senior Trump aide has warned that it is important for the president to hold onto some cash for now, so he can deploy it as the mid-term approaches.

Doing this is a much better use of his money than those bloated bureaucratic organizations that pay big installments to too many consultants, the aide said. Why does he need an organization?

The basic and broad dynamic of Trumps popularity has never changed much. He is loved by the base of the GOP but quite unpopular with the electorate as a whole.

An Economist-YouGov poll released Wednesday indicated that it was viewed favorably by 40% of Americans, but unfavorably by 54%. It was a drastically different story among Republicans, 83% of whom had a favorable impression of Trump.

The statements that are issued more and more frequently by the office of past presidents show how little has changed in terms of views or tone.

On Wednesday, he lambasted the Bidens infrastructure bill on the grounds that the taxes involved would crush American workers and constitute total economic surrender.

Two days before, he had hit Birx and Fauci as two self-promoters trying to reinvent history. He also mocked Fauci again for throwing a weak ceremonial first pitch at Nationals Park in Washington last year.

It was an all-time statement, I will say, laughed the former Trump campaign adviser. I do not blame him. Donald Trump understands that he is his own best spokesperson.

Other former presidents have tended to take a step back from the political spotlight, especially when it comes to intra-partisan battles. Trump took a different approach, hitting Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnell The Hill’s Morning Report – GOP pounces on Biden Biden infrastructure plan triggers Capitol Hill spending rush Taxes Biden is clashing with business groups about the MORE tax hike (R-Ky.) and complaining about RINOs, a derogatory acronym that means Republicans in name only.

He backed Rep. Jody Hice Jody Brownlow Hice The memo: The post-presidency Trump mystery Great anxiety over Trump in Georgia GOP Georgia vote revision sparks fury in Democrats MORE (R-Ga.), Who seeks to overthrow fellow Republican Brad Raffensperger as Georgia Secretary of State. Raffensperger angered Trump by refusing to overturn his state election results in November.

Earlier this week, Trump even backed incumbent South Carolina Republican presidential candidate Drew McKissick.

Neither the South Carolina nor Georgia contests are the type ex-presidents would normally get involved in.

But trying to put Donald Trump in a traditional box is not understanding Donald Trump, according to Brad Blakeman, who served in former President George W. Bushs in the White House and is a Trump supporter.

There is a lot of criticism when it comes to Trump’s desire to maintain his political relevance.

They point out the number of black marks against him.

His incitement to the Jan.6 Capitol uprising made him the only president in history to be impeached twice. Many voters hold him guilty of the pandemic’s death toll reaching catastrophic heights. He is blamed by some within his own party for their loss of the Senate following defeats in Georgia. He also faces a sea of ​​legal issues on topics ranging from his business relationships to alleged assaults against women.

Susan Del Percio, a Republican strategist but Trump critic, simply said no when asked if she was taking the idea of ​​a 2024 candidacy seriously.

She sees Trumps’ political interventions as feeding her ego rather than anything else.

It lacks the spotlight, it lacks the attention, said Del Percio. Attention is like oxygen for this man.

Even among those who view Trump much more favorably, there is real uncertainty about his intentions. Some sources in his circle who spoke with The Hill were skeptical that the alluded Trump social network is about to be launched, for example.

As always with the former president, the factionalism among his collaborators makes it difficult to guess the truth.

What the president wants to do and what the different camps around him want him to do are two different things or three different things or four different things, said a longtime acquaintance of Trump.

But somehow Trump is going nowhere:

He remains a leader for tens of millions of Americans. And even for Americans who don’t support him, he remains an object of fascination, Conway said. Both groups still want to hear from him or, at the very least, can’t leave him.

The Memo is a column published by Niall Stanage.

