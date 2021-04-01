Was sure it was a Cuan year, Q1 IHSG just won, Bro!

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia–The first three months of 2021 have been an overwhelming time Composite Stock Price Index (IHSG). Having soared to break above the 6500 level in early January, IHSG should be prepared to appreciate only slightly.

Starting at the start of the year slightly below the 6,000 level, to be precise at 5,979.07, JCI ended the third quarter with a slight appreciation of 0.05% to the 6,011.46 level.

The month of January began with optimism among market participants following the inauguration of the 46th U.S. President, Joe Biden, where the Democratic Party chairman is expected to bring fresh air to Uncle Sam’s economy.





Joe Biden has repeatedly said he is ready to raise a $ 2 trillion stimulus package aimed at U.S. households, small businesses and large businesses affected by the pandemic, such as the airline industry.

This caused the local capital market to react quite positively, even as mentioned earlier this month, JCI had reached its highest level since 2018 of 6,500 before JCI finally in January ended the correction. .

The weekend correction itself came due to market fear of market players due to the increase in corona cases in Indonesia and around the world, as well as the collapse of pharmaceutical stocks after the President Jokowi became the first person in Indonesia to be injected with vaccines.

The collapse in pharmaceutical stocks spilled over to other stocks, sparking speculation that the stock market collapsed due to the large number of Trader amateurs exposed forced sale due to the purchase of indebted shares so that JCI suffered severe corrections for 7 consecutive days and ended January with a correction of 1.95%

In February, JCI succeeded in taking revenge on “revenge” where the positive sentiment that drives JCI came from the inauguration of Soverign Wea; th Fund (SWF) Indonesia and the inauguration of its directors.

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) finally announced the appointment of the board of directors of the Investment Management Institute (LPI), an Indonesian endowment fund called the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA), on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

“SWF or INA occupies a strategic position in accelerating sustainable development, increasing and optimizing the value of long-term state assets by providing alternative financing for sustainable development”, said Jokowi, at the State Palace, in a live broadcast via Youtube, Tuesday (2/16/2021).

“INA will be a strategic partner for domestic and foreign countries so that sustainable funding is available,” Jokowi said.

The effect is quite good for the domestic capital market, IHSG is successful rebound from the 5,800 level and returned to the 6,000 area and even had time to return to the 6,300 area before finally stopping at the 6,241 level or a 6.47% increase.

The last month of the 3rd quarter ended JCI with a correction of 4.11% after negative feelings came and went at the end of the month.

The pressure on the stock market came from within the country, namely the management policy of BPJS Ketenagakerjaan which would reduce the share of investment in stocks and mutual funds.

BPJS TK is known to be one of the giant institutional investors, so if the investment share is eclipsed, there is a potential for considerable money outflow from the capital market.

BPJS CEO Ketenagakerjaan Anggoro Eko Cahyo revealed the investment reduction plan during a joint hearing with the BPJS Employment Supervisory Board and DPR Commission IX. This step is carried out under the old age security (JHT). There are three strategies presented by BP Jamsostek.

“First, the investment strategy is to shift from stocks and mutual funds to bonds and direct investments so that the weight of stocks and mutual funds decreases,” Anggoro said on Tuesday (30/3 / 2021).

In addition to this, the global sentiment, namelythunderstormmargin callhitting US bank stocks has also raised concerns about its effect on global financial markets. Several bank stocks admitted to having been affectedforced sale(forced sale) for its position inshort sale(sell empty).

However, in the end, JCI finished the first quarter, not much different from the January position, which appreciated slightly by 0.1%. You can’t say it’s impressive, but it’s not bad either.

CNBC INDONESIA RESEARCH TEAM

[Gambas:Video CNBC]

(trp / trp)



