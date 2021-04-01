Boris Johnsons, top black adviser Samuel Kasumu resigns after race report is released

Citing progress made in bridging the gaps between ethnic groups in academic and economic achievement, the report says race is becoming less important as a factor creating disparities that are also fueled by class and background. family. Many anti-racist activists were skeptical of the results, saying the commission ignored the real barriers to equality. Institutionally, we are always racist and for a government appointed commission … to deny its existence is deeply, deeply disturbing, said Halima Begum, chief executive of the Runnymede Trust, a racial equality think tank. Protesters threw a statue of slave trader Edward Colston into Bristol harbor during the Black Lives Matter protests in June last year. Credit:AP Doreen Lawrence, who became a leading anti-racist activist after her 18-year-old son Stephen was killed in a 1993 racist attack in London, said the authors of the reports were not in touch with reality.

Those people who walked for Black Lives Matter? It is to deny all of this. George Floyd stuff? It’s all denied, she said. A minister was forced to deny that the racial disparity report glorifies slavery, a charge brought by Labor Marsha of Cordova. One section suggests that the slave trade was not just about profit and suffering, but how Africans culturally transformed into a reshaped Africa / Britain. Speaking to Sky News, Skills Minister Gillian Keegan said: It does not glorify the slave trade. This is an independent report … most important is to read the report, not the reports in the report. Asked about Mr. Kasumu leaving, she told Times Radio: I don’t even know who he is.

The report was also widely decried by academics and scientists, who said it ignored the interplay of factors such as poverty, class and race in creating inequality. Some academics thanked for their help with the report claimed they had never been consulted on its contents and unwittingly gave their opinion, including Oxford scientist Sir John Bell, who said he did not ‘had only received one phone call from the commission, but had never officially contributed to the report. The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted racial fault lines, with Britons from black Africa and the Caribbean dying from COVID-19 more than twice as many as their white compatriots. Jobs, underlying health conditions and deprivation are all dividing factors. Written in the British Medical Journal, experts in public health Mohammad S. Razai, Azeem Majeed and Aneez Esmail said structural racism is a major driver of ethnic health disparities and accused the report of using hand-picked data to support a political agenda. Its attempts to undermine the well-established and evidence-based role of ethnicity in health outcomes will lead to deepening systemic inequalities, further endangering the lives of ethnic minorities, the authors said.

Blacks in Britain are also three times more likely than whites to be arrested and twice as likely to die in police custody. Like other countries, Britain has faced an uncomfortable race account since the death of George Floyd, a black American, at the knee of a police officer in May 2020 sparked protests against racism around the world . Loading Large crowds at Black Lives Matter protests across the UK last summer called on government and institutions to face the legacy of the British Empire and the country’s huge profits from the slave trade . The toppling of a statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston in the city of Bristol in June sparked a heated debate over how to deal with the British past. Many felt that these statues advocated racism. Others, including the Prime Minister, have argued that their removal is erasing part of history.

Johnson insisted Thursday night on the AEDT that his government was not downplaying racism. He pointed out that the commission made 24 recommendations, including setting up an office for health disparities, sending juvenile offenders to the public health system rather than the criminal justice system and ensuring that police forces better represent the communities they serve. Our society is facing very serious problems related to racism which we must resolve, he said. We have to do more to solve it, we have to understand the seriousness of the problem, and we were going to look at all the ideas that (the commission) put forward, and do our answer well. AP, The Telegraph London