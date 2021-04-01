In race for governors in Virginia, prevails over stolen bogus election claim looms large





MADISON, Virginia (Reuters) – Virginia will elect a new governor in November, one of the first statewide races in the post-Trump era.

State Senator Amanda Chase, Republican candidate for governor of Virginia, attends an event in Madison, Virginia, USA on March 16, 2021. Photo taken on March 16, 2021. REUTERS / Tim Reid

Judging by the pack of seven Republican hopefuls vying for the seat, former President Donald Trump still looms large and may well determine the outcome.

Most have not disowned Trump’s false narrative that he lost to Democrat Joe Biden over voter fraud. Candidate Amanda Chase, one of the early favorites in the May 8 Republican nominating contest, went further. Following the defeat of the ex-presidents in November, she encouraged him in a Facebook post to impose martial law to cling to power. She applauded the insurgents who stormed the US capital on January 6 as patriots.

It’s a playbook that could wreak havoc on Virginia Republican hopes, experts and pollsters say. The former battleground has elected in recent years a Democratic governor, a Democratic-controlled state legislature, and two Democratic U.S. senators, largely thanks to college-educated suburban voters.

Loyalty to Trump is emerging as a litmus test for Republican hopefuls looking to appeal to the staunch base of former presidents to win the nomination battle in the coming months. But voter fraud conspiracy theories have the potential to turn off many of the moderate voters needed to win the Nov. 2 general election, said Frank Luntz, a veteran Republican pollster.

It’s probably the most important political conundrum I’ve ever seen, said Luntz, who called Virginia a test case for the future of the Republican Party.

Virginias’ off-season contests are traditionally seen as a harbinger of national political trends following a presidential election. Republican campaigns here signal that the myth of voter fraud is now key to the party’s hopes, said Al Cardenas, a seasoned Republican strategist.

The big lie will continue to be perpetuated, he said.

According to a Reuters / Ipsos national opinion poll conducted March 30-31, 55% of Republicans believe Bidens’ victory was the result of an illegal vote or election rigging, and only 27% said that they thought he had won legitimately.

Trump lost Virginia by 10 points in November, doubling its 5-point loss in 2016 largely because his scorched earth policy pushed back moderate, suburban and female voters.

Under state law, incumbent Democratic Governor Ralph Northam cannot run for a second consecutive term. Several Democrats are looking to replace him, including Terry McAuliffe, who served from 2014 to 2018.

McAuliffe said he finds it disgusting and contemptible that his Republican rivals continue to push the false claim that Bidens’ election was illegitimate. He believes they will pay the price in November with voters in Virginia, many of whom work for the federal government and were outraged by the bloodshed unleashed by the pro-Trump mob on January 6.

Its Looney Tunes on the other side, McAuliffe said. They all try to outdo each other.

Pollster Luntz said the ancestry of Chase – a twice-elected state senator who leads the Republican field with nearly 20% support, according to two recent polls – poses particular danger to the party.

The Virginia State Senate censored Chase in January in a bipartisan vote on what he called his improper conduct as a senator, including his patriotic comments. The censure resolution also noted that Chase said Democratic State Senator Jennifer McClellan, who is black and also running for governor, could not represent all Virginians because she helps lead the black caucus. .

McClellan, in a March 16 statement, said Chases’ sectarian comments had no place in Virginia politics.

Chase, 51, nicknamed Trump in heels, told a crowd at a recent campaign event that his censorship was punishment for standing up for the former president. A resident of suburban Chesterfield County near the state capital and a former Federal Reserve Supervisor of Richmond, she argues her appeal is broad enough to win a statewide competition.

I come from the suburbs. And I win in the suburbs. I’m a young professional candidate, Chase told Reuters in an interview. She said her Republican skeptics are an establishment elite who continue to support losers.

Rich Anderson, chairman of the Virginia Republican Party, declined to comment on Chase when asked if he had any concerns about his ability to win a general election.

I worked really hard to keep my thumb off the scale, he says.

TRUMP HANGOVER

In recent polls by YouGov and Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Va., Chase leads rivals by near double-digit margins ahead of the next months’ race for the Republican Party nomination. It has 19% and 17% support in those polls, respectively, with its closest rivals polling at 10%. The competition remains fluid: the two polls showed that 55% of self-identified Republicans are still undecided.

After months of infighting over methods of selecting their candidates for November, the state’s Republican Party board last month chose this year to replace its traditional primary elections with a convention because of what ‘he called it COVID-19. Voters will be able to vote at 37 car locations across the state.

Another change is the shift to so-called rank-choice voting, in which voters vote for multiple candidates by their first choice, second choice, etc. If no candidate obtains more than 50% of the votes in the first ballot, the candidate in the last place is eliminated and his ballots redistributed according to the second choice choices of the voter. The process is repeated until a candidate emerges with more than 50% support.

Chase had called for a statewide primary. She told Reuters she believed this year’s system was rigged against her because in a primary she would only need a plurality of votes to win.

John March, a spokesman for the state Republican Party, declined to comment on his accusation.

Interviews with a dozen Virginians who intend to vote in November have revealed strong divisions over Chase.

In the suburban Alexandria enclave in northern Virginia, communications specialist Steve Fong, 53, said he found the stolen and Chase election narrative offensive too extreme. I couldn’t even consider voting for her, he said.

Mary Slaughter, 65, who runs a landscaping business in the rural community of Natural Bridge, said the presidential election was clearly stolen and that she would vote for Chase in November if she became the Republican candidate. It’s a Donald Trump woman, Slaughter said approvingly.

Other Republican gubernatorial hopefuls have also put voter fraud at the forefront of their campaigns.

Glenn Youngkin, former hedge fund executive, calls for the creation of a task force on electoral integrity. Businessman Pete Snyder runs an ad promising to stop the Liberals from rigging the system. Peter Doran, former CEO of a think tank, touts a voter integrity plan on his website.

Campaigns did not respond to questions asking whether their candidate believed Biden was the legitimate winner in the November election.

The only Republican candidate who declared Biden the winner is Kirk Cox, the former president of Virginia House who lost his majority in 2019 largely due to Trump’s unpopularity in the suburbs.

Cox said he didn’t think his position would hurt him in the coming months, citing his long Tory record of defending gun rights and opposing abortion.

The ranking choice system opens the door for candidates like Cox to win if they receive more second-choice votes than Chase.

But any Republican faces an uphill battle to win back suburban voters who left the party in Trump custody, says Bob Holsworth, a non-partisan political analyst from Virginia.

There’s a big Trump-era hangover that won’t be erased here in Virginia, Holsworth said.

Reporting by Tim Reid. Additional reporting by Chris Kahn in New York. Editing by Soyoung Kim and Marla Dickerson

