Jokowi’s great success in proposing the KPK bill





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Former Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (NCP), Busyro Muqoddasdisclose the conclusion of the investigation into allegations of corruption in Bank Indonesia Liquidity Assistance (BLBI) therefore evidence of brutal results of law enforcement KPK law revisions. While teasing and congratulating him, he alluded to the BLBI case that the BLBI case was the result of President Joko Widodo’s policy of passing the revised KPK law. “A great success for the Jokowi government, which proposed a revision of the KPK law which was approved by the DPR as well as by the political parties concerned. It is the application of the authority to issue the SP3 by the New Faces of Corruption Eradication Commission, ”Busyro said accompanied by smiley emoticons, thumbs up and enthusiasm. CNNIndonesia.com, Thursday (1/4).

“However, I must say in a straightforward manner that this is clear proof of the frankness and sterility of the people’s sense of justice which has been torn apart in the name of the KPK law as a result of the revision of the proposal of the president. ”, he repeated. In fact, Busyro recalled, the previous BLBI mega corruption scandal had already been unraveled by the former KPK. But now all law enforcement processes are bound to fail. He felt he was witnessing political acrobatics in the police. The current situation, according to Busyro, not only denies the spirit of social justice, but is also a sign of the increasingly dark ways of law enforcement, political legislation and the value of Pancasila. “How the complicated, slippery and scorching, politically intrigued mega-case of the BLBI theft began to be unraveled by the old KPK law regime, once destroyed and completely extinguished, the direct impact of the domination of political oligarchs by law, ”Busyro says. If there is still honesty in the management of this nation, Busyro can only hope that the publication of a presidential decree in lieu of law (Perppu) and decisions of the Constitutional Court on a number of requests for judicial review of the revision of the KPK law. “It is at this stage that we are sufficient to see the political and moral legitimacy of the president and judges of the Constitutional Court,” concluded Busyro, who is also the president of PP Muhammadiyah for legal affairs. The KPK previously announced the conclusion of the investigation into the BLBI criminal case with suspect Sjamsul Nursalim (SN) and his wife, Itjih Sjamsul Nursalim (ISN), and Syafruddin Arsyad Temenggung (SAT). KPK Deputy Chairman Alezander Marwata explained that the decision set out in SP3 is in line with Article 40 of the KPK Law. “Completion of the investigations related to the TPK affair carried out by the suspect SN as the majority shareholder of Bank Dagang Nasional Indonesia, and ISN, as well as SAT as chairman of IBRA,” Alex said in a statement. press conference Thursday (1/4). The closure of corruption cases is regulated by Law No. 19 of 2019 on the Second Amendment to Law No. 30 of 2002 concerning the KPK. Article 40 of the a quo law stipulates that the KPK can stop the investigation and prosecution of corruption offenses whose investigations and prosecutions are not completed within a maximum period of two years. Infographic on ten disbursements of BLBI funds. (CNN Indonesia / Fajrian) Infographic on ten disbursements of BLBI funds. (CNN Indonesia / Fajrian) (nma)



