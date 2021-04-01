Donald Trump may have to answer sworn questions about alleged sexual assault in the past





Donald Trumps’ legal woes have continued to worsen since he stepped down in January 2021, and the latest development in a 2017 libel lawsuit brought by former apprentice candidate Summer Zervos could end up having ramifications major for the old POTUS. In 2016, Zervos first came forward alleging that Trump assaulted her in 2007, kissing and groping her without consent, after which the then presidential candidate called her statements a lie, and Zervos sued him for defamation. As president, Trump had blocked Zervos’ trial, arguing his post protected him from prosecution, but the defense expired in 2021, and his legal team’s latest motion to block the case has now been dismissed. . As the case progresses, Trump may be forced to answer questions under oath in court, a possibility that could finally reveal the truth about Zervos’ alleged assault in 2007 and, depending on what is. asked, many cases beyond.

The first attempt by Trumps ‘legal teams to prevent the trial from moving forward was rejected by two different courts at the end of Trumps’ presidential term, and his team was in the midst of their third appeal to the Court of Appeals for the United States. State when the circumstances of their defense have ceased. to exist.

Since he was on hold here, he stepped down, so the problem was gone, Gary Spencer, a court spokesman, told The New York Times.

Beth Wilkinson, lawyer for Summer Zervos, also made a statement to The Times about the importance of moving this case forward in a timely manner: Now as a private citizen, the accused no longer has an excuse to delay the justice of Ms. Zervos and we are eager to return to the trial court and prove her claims.

In an initial 2016 statement made by Zervos, she reports that Trump started kissing her at the Beverly Hills Hotel when the Hangar is expected to join him for dinner. She says he told her to sit next to him after she pulled away when he started kissing her.

I complied, Ms. Zervos said in the statement, per The New York Times. He then grabbed my shoulder and started kissing me very aggressively again and put his hand on my chest. I stepped back and walked to another part of the room.

Another experienced sexual misconduct lawyer, Kevin Mintzer, notes that Zervos’ allegations exist in a specific context: the myriad of other allegations with similar details, from women like Amy Dorris, E. Jean Carroll, Jill Harth, Alva Johnson, Kristin Anderson, Jessica Leeds, and many more.

There are many other similar allegations made against former President Trump and his answers would rightly be questioned, Mintzer told The Times. I imagine he will have to answer these questions.

Former Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll has filed a similar libel action against Trump after denying his sexual assault allegations, and at this point it can be difficult to see which case could compel Trump to appear. sworn first. For Carroll, Zervos, and other Trump accusers, that day would be long in coming.

Trumps ‘attorney, Marc Kasowitz, did not respond to SheKnows’ requests for comment.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, harassed or abused, you can get help. To speak with someone who is trained to help you in these situations, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673) or chat online at online.rainn.org.

