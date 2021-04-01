China-Iran-Pakistan Alliance wreaks havoc for human rights

The China-Iran-Pakistan Alliance is likely to sow problems for human rights and for combating future terrorism and aggression against neighbors. These seemingly unlikely allies regularly solidify their partnerships and make recent headlines with their pacts.

Pakistan quietly anti-USA

Long live the pure land, this is how Iranian foreign minister gushed in his tweet about Pakistanis 65e anniversary as a nation. As Zarif said On this day, 65 years ago, Pakistan became the first Islamic republic in the world.We are proud to count Pakistan among our close fraternal neighbors, and we look forward to working together to expand the links between our governments and our nations. This is a clear signal for the nation of Afghanistan, partner of the United States, which lives between these two neighbors. While the Iranian regime is blatantly anti-US, the Pakistani regime is seen, by most, as quietly anti-US.

Iran and China

Iran and China, Iran’s biggest trading partner, on Saturday concluded a 25-year pact in which Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, “Our relations with Iran will not be affected by the current situation, but will be permanent and strategic. ” This is a continuation of efforts started in 2016 when China announced to Iran that it would increase its bilateral trade to $ 600 billion during this decade. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the Pact is a comprehensive roadmap with strategic political and economic clauses covering trade, economic and transport cooperation… with particular emphasis on the private sectors of both sides. Swapping billions of investment cash for an uninterrupted supply of oil is a logical move for China.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

China and Pakistan are linked by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which represents approximately $ 60 billion in infrastructure projects across Pakistan aimed at building the capacity to transport goods through Pakistan to and from China. Some projects have created more Chinese jobs than Pakistani ones, but this is a much-needed economic boost for a struggling Pakistani economy. This has tightened their relationship a lot, with Chinese leader Xi Jinping saying in April 2015 that “this will be my first trip to Pakistan, but I feel like I’m going to visit my own brother’s house.”

Different in some ways

How can they come together when they seem so different? China is a Marxist state that shuns religion, while Pakistan and Iran have built their governance and raison d’être on the religion of Islam. Iran is a nation of Shia Islam that strives to spread the views of its sects and counter Sunni ideas around the world. Pakistan is a Muslim nation that supports the violent Sunni Islamist Salafi and Wahhabi groups that operate in South Asia, notably the Taliban. To top it off, China is committing genocide against its Uyghur Muslim community right now, in full view of Iran and Pakistan, who claim to be defenders of Muslims around the world.

The ties that unite

First, an aversion to Western democratic ideals of individual freedom, blind justice, and equality for all humans brings the trio together. In the United States, these three nations find a perfect enemy to provoke. Each of them can build their own nationalism and patriotism by fighting the evils of democracy and freedom. It’s a topic that governments say resonates with their people, so highlighting the evils of Western society due to excessive freedom and equality is a daily occurrence for government actors and their press. Beyond that, Pakistan is drawn to China due to its rapidly deteriorating economy. China has found a simple way to buy the loyalty and silence of the Pakistans. Iran would like China to buy more Iranian oil, so that Iran can evade Western sanctions against it. Once again, China has found a way to buy Iran’s loyalty and silence.

Looking to the future

As long as the regimes in Iran and Pakistan (heavily influenced by security forces and religious leaders) continue to survive, you can expect China to manipulate these nations. The Chinese regime shows no signs of weakening, in fact, it is increasing in almost every measure of power.

Pakistan could be pulled out of China’s orbit, but most countries are unwilling to do the work necessary to save this young nation which is home to two growing mega-cities.

Iran is more deeply rooted in their anti-Western ideology, and most nations are happy to try to keep Iran confined, instead of trying to undo the militant and abusive human rights culture that destroyed Iran that some once knew.

Ian Bremmer notes that the Sino-Iranian connection could backfire on China, saying China is generally in the business of balancing, and that in a divided Middle East, it looks like China is choosing sides. Maybe they are.

For the United States and its allies, this signals a dangerous future. When three nations with naval ambitions, key natural resources, questionable human rights records, growing educated populations, and a unifying anti-Western ideology transform into a hardened alliance, it is nearly impossible to find a way to come together. separate from each other. Is anyone going to act? Will an alliance of nations respectful of human rights and willing to counter these three countries be formed? It is likely that the world will soon need a few leaders of the caliber of Churchill and Marshall; or the triumvirate will put the world on its heels very easily.