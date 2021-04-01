Cabinet »Kashmir Media Service





Islamabad, April 01 (KMS): The federal cabinet has decided that there can be no normalization of relations with India until New Delhi reconsiders its illegal actions of August 5, 2019.

Speaking to the media regarding the decisions taken in the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today, Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said the government wanted to improve relations with the India, but that it could never be done at the expense of Kashmir.

He said the cabinet decided to provide the Sehat Sahulat card across the federal capital and Gilgit-Baltistan on the model of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister said the cabinet also decided to price Corona CanSino’s vaccine at Rs 4,225, while the price of Sputnik would be set after the Sindh Supreme Court ruling.

He said the cabinet revised the prices of 43 drugs, without increasing the price of any drug.

Fawad Chaudhry said Prime Minister Imran Khan asked all ministries and departments to assess the performance of government employees, which led to the retirement of underachievers under the new civil servant rules.

He said that in light of the Broadsheet Commission of Inquiry report, the cabinet decided to take legal action against the agents involved in the case.

Fawad Chaudhry said action will also be taken against the mafia involved in creating the sugar crisis.

He said the prime minister appreciates the electronic voting machine which will be useful in bringing transparency to the electoral process. He said the government wanted to use these machines in the AJK elections for trials.

The minister said the cabinet canceled the notification from Lahore Walton Airport. He said the government has decided to make the region a business center where high-rise commercial buildings will be built to stimulate economic activity.

Like that:

I like loading …

Related

Leave a comment

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos