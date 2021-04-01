A ray of hope for the Rohingya





COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh Samina desperately awaits the reconstruction of a Turkish field hospital recently destroyed in a fire ravaged by a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. The medical establishment was among thousands of makeshift tents and shacks eviscerated during the March 22 fire. According to the UN, at least 15 people lost their lives, more than 550 injured and 45,000 people displaced in the blaze. The 7-year-old Rohingya girl, who lost her sight at the age of 2, had been a regular patient at the Turkish hospital for six months. Her condition began to improve with a fortnightly check-up and medication. But when the hospital was reduced to ashes, all hope seemed to have vanished. Thanks to Turkish support, however, it will soon be operational. Reconstruction work is in full swing. A 26-member team from the Turkish Ministry of Health, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Turkish Housing and Development Administration reached the refugee settlement on March 27. The hospital is now being built from scratch and the structure is visible. “Our president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, ordered us to resume health services to persecuted Rohingyas as soon as possible,” said Salih Altinay, AFAD’s head of foreign affairs and humanitarian aid, while supervising the work. in the field. “We plan to start emergency services next week, and gradually full services will be restored.” “We never thought he would be able to resume emergency services in less than two weeks,” Lal Mohammad, Samina’s father, told Anadolu news agency. Meanwhile, one of the visiting delegation said the newly constructed hospital would be more advanced, modern and expansive than the previous one. “This time, we are using the latest materials for the hospital infrastructure to make it more sustainable,” said Sukru Yorulmaz of the Turkish Ministry of Health. “Once the setup is complete, we will be able to provide quality health care to more people than ever before.” Since the start of its activities in 2018, the hospital has treated at least 1,000 patients per day. More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to neighboring Bangladesh in 2017 as the Burmese military launched a crackdown that saw villages set on fire, extrajudicial killings and rapes. Turkey has always supported the community, repeatedly calling attention to its plight. Bangladesh hails rapid health response Bangladesh, which now hosts 1.2 million Rohingya refugees, praised Turkey’s swift response to rebuild the hospital. “It is astonishing that in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Turkey is soon resuming its health services to the Rohingya community,” said Dr Abu Toha MR Bhuiyan, chief coordinator of the office of the commissioner for relief and disaster. repatriation of refugees from Bangladesh. He added that it would also encourage other service providers to help the Rohingya, often referred to as the most persecuted people in the world. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







