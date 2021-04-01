India to deport Rohingya girl to Myanmar, sparks criticism





NEW DELHI (Reuters) – A 14-year-old Rohingya Muslim girl was taken to a northeastern Indian border town to be deported to Myanmar, police officials said on Thursday, as the police news agency said. United Nations refugee and rights groups deal. Tens of thousands of Rohingyas, who are denied citizenship in their home country of Myanmar, have lived in India for years, but the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modis views them as a security threat and has started to hold them. Police took the girl to a border post in Manipur state, where documents were being finalized to return her to Myanmar, hit by the coup. She had been housed for over a year in the neighboring Indian state of Assam, while her family lived as a refugee in Bangladesh in Coxs Bazar. He is in the process of being processed, Assam police official BL Meena told Reuters, referring to his deportation. This has been planned before. Diba Roy, founder of the non-profit organization Nivedita Nari Sangshta in the town of Assams Silchar which had cared for the girl, said local authorities were told she had no family in Myanmar. But she was sent to Myanmar, Roy said, adding that she had received instructions from federal authorities to turn the girl over to local police this week. We only obeyed the order. India’s foreign and interior ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, opposed the deportation. The situation in Myanmar is not yet conducive to voluntary return in a safe, secure and sustainable manner, and the return of the child to Myanmar may put her in immediate danger of serious harm, a UNHCR spokesperson said. . Police in the Jammu and Kashmir region of northern India arrested more than 150 Rohingya refugees last month and began a process to deport them to Myanmar. India is not a signatory to the UN Refugee Convention and rejects the UN position that the expulsion of the Rohingya violates the principle of refoulement returning refugees to a place where they are in danger. Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal in NEW DELHI and Zarir Hussain in GUWAHATI, Additional reporting by Ruma Paul in DHAKA; Editing by Alex Richardson

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos