Tell Pak SBY, never mention KSP Moeldoko again

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Principal experts from the Presidential Staff Office (KSP) Ali Mochtar Ngabalin said, President Joko Widodo does not protect the KSP manager Moeldoko.

According to him, the government’s position was clear with the decision of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights (Kemenkumham) to reject the results of the Democratic Party’s outreach to Deli Serdang.

“No, no (the president did not protect). Tell Pak SBY (Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono) not to mention KSP Moeldoko again,” Ngabalin said once confirmed. Kompas.com, Friday (1/4/2021).

“Do not be too lazy. The government, in this case the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, has taken the decision to reject the results of the KLB and it has already done so. clear. It has nothing to do with the KSP and it has nothing to do with Pak Moeldoko, it does not continue indefinitely, ”he repeated.

He also ensured that the decision of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights was the state’s attitude towards the leadership of the Democratic Party.

Ngabalin also called on President Joko Widodo to stop pressuring Moeldoko of the KSP.

According to him, the president and Moeldoko already understand the measures to be taken.

He felt that what Moeldoko had done during the Democratic Party outbreak had been carefully considered.

On the other hand, the government took a position by refusing the Ministry of Law and Human Rights.

“Yesterday, the government’s attitude was the political attitude of the state person. If the government, in this case the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, rejects the outcome of the KLB Deli Serdang decision , it means the state policy that the government uses, ”Ngabalin said.