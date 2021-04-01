The Hidden Gap in Boris Johnson’s Pandemic Response

Every day Dave *, a 32-year-old operations manager for a vehicle warranty company in Peterborough, walks into his office as usual. His work could be done remotely, but he and three other people he leads have been involved throughout the pandemic.

Running out of space at home and with two children under the age of five, Dave chooses to enter, despite government instructions during lockdowns to work from home. His decision led other people to use the office as well. It’s hard to follow and manage people when you’re not physically with them, can’t see what they’re doing, and monitor their workflow, he says.

Contrary to 32 percent of working adults in Britain still working exclusively from home, Dave and his colleagues saw no significant change in their working lives during the lockdown. It just seems like business is normal, I haven’t really noticed the difference, he says.

People at my workplace don’t seem to take Covid-19 seriously

In February, Dave’s company started providing lateral flow test boxes for staff, but Dave admits we only did five between us and that’s it. There’s not a lot of caution in catching or spreading Covid-19 in your office: it doesn’t seem like people in my workplace are taking it seriously as it is or what the impact might be, it could be just one person here [who has Covid-19] and that could wipe out the whole team, he said.

To be fair, there isn’t a lot of social distancing going on here, there is a shared kitchen, shared toilet, restroom. We have hand sanitizer and wipes and stuff, but it’s not regulated.

Companies like this that have allowed or even encouraged staff to enter the office, when remote working is possible, are unlikely to face any consequences. The inverted nature of the coronavirus rules places heavy restrictions and costly penalties on individual behavior, but brings a particularly light touch when it comes to employers.

In May 2020, the Prime Minister announced that workplaces would be secure and Covid-compliant, but guidance for employers from the Ministry of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has always been fair : advice. It is not backed up by law.

The guidelines for companies are not legal, but it is a criminal offense for people to board buses without a mask

Normal health and safety laws and employment rights apply to workplaces during the pandemic, but they have not been properly enforced.Less than a quarter (24%) Occupational safety representatives interviewed by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) said their workplace had been contacted by an inspector in the past 12 months. In contrast, a quarter reported a lack of social distancing, more than a third reported inadequate PPE, and well over half (57%) reported significant outbreaks of Covid-19.

Although Boris Johnson has announced a package of 14 million spot checks by the HSE (enough to contact around 0.5% of the 5.5 million places under its jurisdiction), workplace inspections in fact fell during the pandemic.

The number of inspections between May and September 2020 was 40% lower than the same period in 2019, according to a recent report from the Institute of Employment Rights. Only eight nursing homes had received a health and safety visit as of September 2020.

Ironically, the HSEroutine inspections suspended to protect its officials from the virus, which meant spot checks were usually carried out over the phone.

No employer has been prosecuted for breaches related to Covid-19, and no notice of prohibition allowing inspectors to immediately stop the activity has been served, according to the latest available data.

This despite more than 3,500 outbreaks recorded in the workplace by Public Health England since last July. Offices have seen more outbreaks compared to other workplaces, according to Public Health England data reported to the BBC in January Shared areas and surfaces, poor ventilation, and nearby seating in open spaces facilitate the spread of the coronavirus.

There are even questions about government compliance with Covid. Last December, a coronavirus outbreak was declared at the Swansea branch of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA), run by the UK government, with more than 500 cases among employees, who voted in March to strike for fear of safety. Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps even had to refuse complaints of staff who told them to turn off their NHS Test and Trace apps so they wouldn’t be asked to self-isolate.

How is it that a nurse demonstrating in the streets can be fined 10,000 for breaking the lockdown and yet employers like this ministry are faced with nothing? asks Carolyn Jones, director of the Institute of Employment Rights.

Indeed, the ease with which employers were able to dictate the location of their staff despite the rhetoric of Stay at Home and work from home suggests that the balance has always tipped more towards the economy to the detriment of public health, by a government that fought to strike the right. balanced.

The issue of transmission in the workplace was a low priority, says Philip James, professor of labor relations at Middlesex University and lead author of the Institute of Employment Rights report. HSE and Covid at work: a case of regulatory failure.

For those new to work, it doesn’t really seem to register that this is one of the main areas of risk. Government guidelines were, quite extraordinarily, unlawful, but at the same time, they made it a criminal offense for people to board buses without masks.

They treat workers like a disposable commodity

Covid-19 is classified as a significant risk rather than a serious one by the HSE, something the inspectors told the Observer in February hampered their efforts to publish prohibition notices and prosecute.

The work of the HSE is also limited by budget cuts, having lost 58% of its funding over the past ten yearsand a corresponding 36% reduction in the workforce.

There are fewer health and safety inspectors than members of parliament, according to a study by the Prospect union, whose members include inspectors. Judicial officers have even been enlisted for spot checks to help increase the figures.

Inspectors are feeling overloaded, according to Prospect, who also raises concerns about the quality of ventilation, which helps limit the spread of Covid-19 in workplaces. The HSE didn’t start asking inspectors to check ventilation until February of this year, and there is still no specific code to record ventilation issues.

Now got to the point where the government is rewriting history and saying it has done all it can in the face of a stranger, Jones said. But the words and actions don’t match.

As the lockdown eases, the prime minister is already denigrating remote work as taking days off and Chancellor Rishi Sunak talks about the benefits of the office. This echoes the premature and short-sighted calls for people to return to their workplaces last summer, when ministers know full well that workers have never really had a choice in this matter and that these decisions have. always been left to employers.

I think it’s a scandal, said James. I’m a pretty laid back and world-weary scholar, I watch the world and these horrors unfold and smile wryly as best I can. But what happened during this outbreak just made me incredibly angry. It treats workers like a disposable commodity. Go to the workplace, risk your life, and do the minimum possible to protect your life.

* Name omitted on request.

