The Chinese Communist Party has used Western criticism as propaganda

Strikingly, the Chinese state media reveled in Alaska’s hostility, accusations of genocide, and multi-country sanctions. In the wake of these sanctions, the Communist Youth League regurgitated a year-long statement from European clothing giant H&M that it would not source products from Xinjiang due to concerns about the work. strength.

This led to a heating game on Chinese social media site Weibo against H&M, as well as companies such as Nike and Adidas for a while last Thursday, eight of the site’s top nine hashtags were about human rights in Xinjiang.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has shown little tolerance for dissent and China has created a powerful censorship apparatus. It may therefore seem surprising to see stories highlighting accusations of sensitive issues like forced labor and genocide dominating Chinese social media, and to see Chinese authorities strongly promote these stories. But my research shows that despite its risks, foreign pressure on human rights can be a powerful propaganda tool for the Chinese government.

Chinese authorities regularly broadcast foreign criticism of human rights

In theory, international pressure on human rights is detrimental to autocrats. He tells the public on current violations at home and the disapproval of the international community. National media coverage can open a window for people to talk about normally prohibited topics.

Yet the Chinese Communist Party’s Propaganda Department, throughout its history, has not only allowed this kind of external criticism not to be censored, sometimes the state media have even widely broadcast these stories and c is what is happening now.

Here’s an example from 1961: the United Nations passed a resolution condemn Chinese forces violated the basic human rights of the Tibetan people and [their] distinct cultural and religious life. The language was very critical and very few Chinese citizens at that time would have known what was going on on the Tibetan plateau. the People’s Daily, the official publication of the Chinese Communist Party, has published dozens of articles on voting, even repeating the critical resolutions verbatim.

Media response follows distinct patterns

I analysis 23 years of reporting from the Peoples Daily and found that the newspaper regularly highlights the pressure on human rights when it appears most hostile when it comes to geopolitical rivals like the United States in times of high bilateral tensions , or when it targets territorial flashpoints like Xinjiang or Hong Kong. In contrast, the Chinese media have regularly censored criticism from allies or neutral parties.

In 2021, the Xinjiang government’s propaganda campaign appears to be betting that hostile international pressure will change the lens through which people view human rights in the region. Rather, concerns about forced labor and religious persecution are presented in the context of a geopolitical battle. And in a geopolitical battle, citizens are supposed to retaliate by boycotting offending companies, patriotic support Xinjiang cotton or buy T-shirts that proclaim China will not accept this.

Do people care about this review?

And this type of bet seems to be paying off. In survey experiments I conducted with Chinese online users between 2016 and 2018, American criticism of women’s rights in their country significantly prompted Chinese surveyed. less likely believe that women’s rights need to be improved, and much less willing to like social media posts calling for these improvements. Notably, this reaction was limited only to the United States when people were told that the criticisms were from a less hostile party like the African Union, there was no such reaction.

In another study, Chinese citizens interviewed just after the 2011 Dalai Lamas meeting with President Barack Obama, a visit that Chinese media widely denounced as a threat China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity were more likely to say their country was democratic and enjoyed freedom of speech, compared to respondents surveyed just before the meeting.

What does this mean for Xinjiang?

It is also possible that the Chinese government will change course in Xinjiang to calm international disapproval. For example, after African countries protested racial discrimination in Guangzhou last year, Chinese officials hastily announced new regulation to address these concerns about embassy websites across Africa.

But the campaign against Western pressure makes it more likely that national voices inside China will clash to defend their country against Western hostility. A more violent nationalist outcry will certainly not hurt the Chinese authorities’ efforts to push back any domestic opposition to their more coercive policies. Coverage volume Chinese authorities retaliate in Alaska may also make cession to Western human rights appeals now more difficult to justify in China (although not impossible).

As my research shows, non-Western critiques are less likely to be used as propaganda. It is also less likely to cause a backlash. To avoid fueling a backlash against them from Beijing, one option might be to work with a larger group of non-Western countries. Thinking back to last year’s reaction to racial discrimination in Guangzhou, for example, Chinese officials have denounced the brief American criticism as extremely immoral but has remained remarkably silent in the face of high-profile repression from African countries.

For now, however, a broader overall human rights setback in Xinjiang seems unlikely. At the last United Nations General Assembly in October, 39 countries issued a joint statement of concern regarding human rights in Xinjiang. But unlike the 45 countries that responded with a statement of support for Chinese counterterrorism measures, the 39 were almost exclusively Western nations. For now, international pressure on Xinjiang is expected to remain an important part of the Communist Party’s national propaganda campaigns.