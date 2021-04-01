Politics
The Chinese Communist Party has used Western criticism as propaganda
Strikingly, the Chinese state media reveled in Alaska’s hostility, accusations of genocide, and multi-country sanctions. In the wake of these sanctions, the Communist Youth League regurgitated a year-long statement from European clothing giant H&M that it would not source products from Xinjiang due to concerns about the work. strength.
This led to a heating game on Chinese social media site Weibo against H&M, as well as companies such as Nike and Adidas for a while last Thursday, eight of the site’s top nine hashtags were about human rights in Xinjiang.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has shown little tolerance for dissent and China has created a powerful censorship apparatus. It may therefore seem surprising to see stories highlighting accusations of sensitive issues like forced labor and genocide dominating Chinese social media, and to see Chinese authorities strongly promote these stories. But my research shows that despite its risks, foreign pressure on human rights can be a powerful propaganda tool for the Chinese government.
Chinese authorities regularly broadcast foreign criticism of human rights
In theory, international pressure on human rights is detrimental to autocrats. He tells the public on current violations at home and the disapproval of the international community. National media coverage can open a window for people to talk about normally prohibited topics.
Yet the Chinese Communist Party’s Propaganda Department, throughout its history, has not only allowed this kind of external criticism not to be censored, sometimes the state media have even widely broadcast these stories and c is what is happening now.
Here’s an example from 1961: the United Nations passed a resolution condemn Chinese forces violated the basic human rights of the Tibetan people and [their] distinct cultural and religious life. The language was very critical and very few Chinese citizens at that time would have known what was going on on the Tibetan plateau. the People’s Daily, the official publication of the Chinese Communist Party, has published dozens of articles on voting, even repeating the critical resolutions verbatim.
Media response follows distinct patterns
I analysis 23 years of reporting from the Peoples Daily and found that the newspaper regularly highlights the pressure on human rights when it appears most hostile when it comes to geopolitical rivals like the United States in times of high bilateral tensions , or when it targets territorial flashpoints like Xinjiang or Hong Kong. In contrast, the Chinese media have regularly censored criticism from allies or neutral parties.
In 2021, the Xinjiang government’s propaganda campaign appears to be betting that hostile international pressure will change the lens through which people view human rights in the region. Rather, concerns about forced labor and religious persecution are presented in the context of a geopolitical battle. And in a geopolitical battle, citizens are supposed to retaliate by boycotting offending companies, patriotic support Xinjiang cotton or buy T-shirts that proclaim China will not accept this.
Do people care about this review?
And this type of bet seems to be paying off. In survey experiments I conducted with Chinese online users between 2016 and 2018, American criticism of women’s rights in their country significantly prompted Chinese surveyed. less likely believe that women’s rights need to be improved, and much less willing to like social media posts calling for these improvements. Notably, this reaction was limited only to the United States when people were told that the criticisms were from a less hostile party like the African Union, there was no such reaction.
In another study, Chinese citizens interviewed just after the 2011 Dalai Lamas meeting with President Barack Obama, a visit that Chinese media widely denounced as a threat China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity were more likely to say their country was democratic and enjoyed freedom of speech, compared to respondents surveyed just before the meeting.
What does this mean for Xinjiang?
It is also possible that the Chinese government will change course in Xinjiang to calm international disapproval. For example, after African countries protested racial discrimination in Guangzhou last year, Chinese officials hastily announced new regulation to address these concerns about embassy websites across Africa.
But the campaign against Western pressure makes it more likely that national voices inside China will clash to defend their country against Western hostility. A more violent nationalist outcry will certainly not hurt the Chinese authorities’ efforts to push back any domestic opposition to their more coercive policies. Coverage volume Chinese authorities retaliate in Alaska may also make cession to Western human rights appeals now more difficult to justify in China (although not impossible).
As my research shows, non-Western critiques are less likely to be used as propaganda. It is also less likely to cause a backlash. To avoid fueling a backlash against them from Beijing, one option might be to work with a larger group of non-Western countries. Thinking back to last year’s reaction to racial discrimination in Guangzhou, for example, Chinese officials have denounced the brief American criticism as extremely immoral but has remained remarkably silent in the face of high-profile repression from African countries.
For now, however, a broader overall human rights setback in Xinjiang seems unlikely. At the last United Nations General Assembly in October, 39 countries issued a joint statement of concern regarding human rights in Xinjiang. But unlike the 45 countries that responded with a statement of support for Chinese counterterrorism measures, the 39 were almost exclusively Western nations. For now, international pressure on Xinjiang is expected to remain an important part of the Communist Party’s national propaganda campaigns.
Jamie Gruffydd-Jones is a lecturer at the University of Kent. His current book project deals with the impacts of pressure on human rights in authoritarian states.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]