12 former “ apprentice ” candidates who spoke out against Donald Trump





Talia Licorice Apr 2, 2021 01:23

Omarosa Manigault Newman served in President Donald Trump’s administration before denouncing him and writing a revealing memoir.Carlo Allegri / Reuters

Summer Zervos from Season 5 says Trump sexually assaulted her. She is suing him for libel after calling her a liar. Omarosa Manigault Newman has written a work book for Trump, “Unhinged.” Season four winner Randal Pinkett spoke out against Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, and Omarosa Manigault Newman wrote a book about his time. as White House Assistant, “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House”.

Omarosa Manigault Newman. Carlo Allegri / Reuters

Manigault Newman appeared on the first season of “The Apprentice”. She worked in the White House Public Liaison Office for 11 months until she was fired by Chief of Staff John Kelly, after which she became a staunch critic of Trump and wrote a revealing memoir of her. experience.

In an interview with The Hill after her book was released in August 2018, she called Trump a “racist” who “tries to undermine our democracy.”

“I will continue to speak out against the things that I have seen,” she told the Wall Street Journal in 2018.

Trump responded to her book in a series of tweets, calling her “wacky”, “mean” and “vicious, but not smart.”

“When General Kelly got on board he told me she was a loser and nothing but problems,” he tweeted in 2018. “I told him to try to find a solution, if possible, because she only said BIG things about me until she was fired! “

Season four winner Randal Pinkett led a group of former “Apprentice” candidates to denounce Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016.

Randal Pinkett. Countess Jemal / Getty Images

Pinkett was the only winner of “The Apprentice” to publicly oppose Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016.

“We recognize Donald’s success as a businessman and truly appreciate the opportunity ‘The Apprentice’ has given us all,” Pinkett said at a press conference in April 2016 ahead of the primary of New York. “However, we strongly condemn Donald’s campaign of sexism, xenophobia, racism, violence and hatred.”

Trump responded in a statement on CNN, calling them “six failing wannabes.”

“How quickly they forget,” Trump said. “No one would know who they are without me. They just want to get back into the limelight like they did when they were with Trump. Total dishonesty and disloyalty.”

Publicity

Season 1’s Kwame Jackson told Fox Business Trump has a “huge racial blind spot” and denounced his 2016 campaign.

Kwame Jackson. D Removed / WireImage / Getty Images

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen told Vanity Fair in November 2018 that Trump called Jackson a gay insult and didn’t want him to win the first season of “The Apprentice.”

In a February 2019 press release issued during Cohen’s testimony to Congress, Trump’s White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany responded to Cohen’s claims by stating that he had “lost all credibility” in as a “disgraced criminal and expelled lawyer who lied to Congress.”

Jackson initially denounced Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign with Pinkett.

“He doesn’t have a lot of people around him of color in executive leadership roles on his campaign, and I don’t think he has the prospect of a lot of minority concerns,” Jackson told Fox Business in April. 2016. “He talks about Blacks and Hispanics and how he’s going to take care of them and if they want to take care of themselves?”

Season two’s Kevin Allen joined Pinkett and Jackson in speaking out against Trump’s campaign.

Kevin Allen. James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images

“While I was on the show there were a lot of things that happened that were weird and I think they wouldn’t have happened if I hadn’t been an African American,” said Allen at Buzzfeed News in 2016.

He said that one night security at Trump Tower pulled him aside and said he was trying to enter without permission. He was the only African-American male in the series.

“I don’t know why this happened, but it’s one of those instances that reminds you that you are an African American and some people think differently from you,” he said.

Season 3’s Tara Dowdell said black women like her had been “at the forefront of the resistance.”

Tara Dowdell. Countess Jemal / Getty Images

Dowdell joined Pinkett and Jackson at a 2016 press conference titled “Former Apprentices Speak Out: Donald Trump, You’re Fired!”

“As someone who was on the show that arguably paved the way for his presidential rise, I think it’s my responsibility to speak up,” she said, according to PBS. “There has been so much hatred and division in this electoral cycle that he has particularly fomented. And given the real implications of his words, I think we are at a point where we would be irresponsible not to condemn them. “

Season four’s Marshawn Evans Daniels called out Trump’s campaign for stoking “prejudice, fear and hatred” in 2016 as part of Pinkett’s group.

Marshawn Evans Daniels. Paras Griffin / Getty Images for ESSENCE

“Trump is passionately and strategically reviving a dirty and divisive culture steeped in a history of prejudice, fear and hate. He is unpatriotic, anti-American, selfish, regressive and downright lazy,” Daniels said in a statement. from 2016 to AP. .

At the time, in 2016, Trump called Daniels and others speaking out against him “failing wannabes”, continuing that he “could not have been nicer or more respectful” to the candidates.

“They just want to get back into the limelight like they did when they were with Trump. Total dishonesty and disloyalty,” he said.

James Sun of season six has joined Pinkett and other former candidates in speaking out against Trump’s campaign, although he maintains that Trump himself is “not a racist.”

James Sun. Mathew Imaging / FilmMagic / Getty Images

“I’m a minority. I’m an Asian-American minority and I can look everyone in the eye and say, ‘Trump is not a racist,’” Sun told GeekWire in 2016. “However, his supporters have was prompted by a message of isolation, racism, bigotry. That is why I did not vote for him. Not because I think he is racist, but his supporters created a message about it, and that goes against everything I believe in. “

Clay Aiken endorsed Hillary Clinton’s campaign in 2016, but predicted Trump’s victory and said America would have a “four-year clown president.”

Clay Aiken. Jeffrey A. Camarati / Getty Images

Aiken, a former candidate for “American Idol,” appeared on Celebrity Apprentice in 2012 and ran for Congress as a Democrat in 2014. Although his candidacy was unsuccessful, he told Chelsea Handler on “Chelsea” from Netflix in 2016 that even Republicans voted for him because he was not a career politician and anticipated the same phenomenon in Trump’s campaign.

“He realized he could tap into this anti-establishment fervor that is in the country and can make people like him,” Aiken said in an episode featuring former “Apprentice” candidates. . “People who don’t like politicians are more motivated to vote. As much as it pains me to say it, I think Hillary Clinton doesn’t inspire people enough to get people rid of their asses to go out and vote. ”

Khloe Kardashian appeared on “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2009. Years later, she told Chelsea Handler that she didn’t think Trump would make a good president.

Khloe kardashian. He was submissive / Getty Images

During an appearance on the same episode of “Chelsea” in 2016, Kardashian told Handler that she “hated every minute” of her time on “Celebrity Apprentice” and that she only took the gig because her mom Kris had made her do it.

“It wasn’t for me,” she said, adding, “Stress me out and then deal with him and be about to be fired?” I’m like, fuck, I don’t wanna do this.

When Handler asked if she supported Trump’s campaign, she replied, “No, I don’t think he would make a good president.”

Nene Leakes said on “Chelsea” that she declined an invitation from the Trump campaign to speak at a rally.

Nene Leakes. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Leakes appeared on “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2011, and left the series.

In the same 2016 episode of “Chelsea” featuring former “Apprentice” candidates, Handler asked Leakes if Trump wanted to use her as a “Black Ambassador” as he did with Omarosa Manigault Newman.

“They emailed me and asked me to speak at one of his gatherings,” Leakes said. “I did not do it.”

Lisa Lampanelli, who competed on “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2012, told Handler that Trump would say “crazy stuff” to women in the boardroom.

Lisa Lampanelli. Associated press

