Why calls for new sanctions may further strengthen the walls of its Russian fortress

A clamor is growing in the West to step up sanctions against Russia, which is accused of deploying hackers, assassins and other provocateurs abroad, while suppressing dissidents at home. It is worth stopping, in a moment of anger like this, to reflect on what the sanctions have achieved so far, because, in one crucial respect, they have only strengthened Russia.

The story begins in 2014, when Russia suffered the double shock of falling oil prices and Western sanctions imposed to punish the Kremlin for invading Crimea. Russia was no stranger to the financial crises, which helped topple its Soviet empire in 1989, wiped out the ruble twice in the 1990s and ravaged the Russian economy again in 2008. The shocks of 2014 took seemed to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin that this was enough.

Although he is often compared to erratic and repressive autocrats, Putin has long been relatively cautious and moderate in macroeconomic policy. After 2014, Putin became even more defensive on economic policy, focused on transforming Russia into a financial fortress invulnerable to external pressures, including sanctions. To a surprising extent, he succeeded.

Once among the most crisis-prone emerging nations, Russia is today one of the most conservative and stable. While peers like Turkeys Recep Tayyip Erdogan are less and less orthodox on economic policy, Putin has become a model of extreme orthodoxy.

The pillars of Russia’s fortress lie in the way the Kremlin manages its budget and the ruble. By the time the pandemic began to force lockdowns last year, Russia was ready. It entered the pandemic with the lowest public debt among the 20 largest emerging economies, barely 14% of GDP. It also had the highest government surplus, the fourth highest current account surplus, and the fourth largest foreign exchange reserve: $ 580 billion, up from $ 350 billion at the start of 2015.

Moreover, after seven years of hawkish monetary policy to control inflation, the central bank had more leeway to cut rates. For the first time in modern history, Russia had the ammunition to counter a crisis by both increasing government spending and easing interest rates.

Nonetheless, the Kremlin continued to move deliberately. In 2020, the combined central bank and government stimulus measures were relatively subdued compared to other major emerging economies, as was the resulting slowdown, a 3.5% contraction.

Today Russia is much less vulnerable to external pressures than it was at the start of the sanctions campaign. One of the best gauges of external vulnerability is to compare a country’s short-term external debt with the means at its disposal to cover that debt, including export earnings and foreign exchange reserves.

In all respects, Russia is now a very stable outlier. For example, the short-term debt that it owes to foreign lenders represents barely more than 10% of its foreign exchange reserves, against more than 30% on average in emerging countries.

Russia’s fate is also less indebted to the vagaries of the global oil market: the government stores excess profits when prices are high and spends them when prices are low, thereby stabilizing the economy and the ruble. price changes, even against the currencies of developed energy exporters like Canada and Norway.

Finally, the Kremlin is implementing the largely discredited strategy of import substitution. He countered international sanctions by blocking food imports, which reinvigorated Russian agriculture and reduced dependence on foreign suppliers. Along with China, Russia is one of the few emerging countries to nurture successful internet giants behind increasingly closed doors to protect them from Western competition. online research, shopping and other services.

The flaw in Putin’s strategy is that it is all about defense, not offense. He talks about boosting the economy’s anemic growth rate that has averaged just 2 percent over the past decade, but has offered no real plan to achieve it, other than a spending program. underfunded infrastructure. Russia’s largest economies and per capita incomes have declined.

This turning point did not dent Putin’s political strength as much as many commentators suggest. Despite recent anti-Putin protests and opposition denunciations of state corruption, credible polls suggest more Russians believe the country is going in the right direction than in the wrong. Putin’s approval ratings have fallen but are still around 65%, an approval most world leaders would die for.

Why? A nation in crisis seems to favor stability. Past surveys have shown that Russians care more about the absence of instability than about growth. In fact, Russia’s stronghold is well built to survive a post-pandemic world that will likely be defined by further de-globalization and local digitization.

Economic lockdowns have accelerated both the continued decline in global trade and capital flows, as well as the uptake of online services.With the global economy facing threats of slower growth, higher inflation high and sparkling markets, stability and inner strength are key advantages.

Of course, the stated intention of the sanctions was to target the Kremlin allies responsible for its interference abroad, not to punish the Russian economy or its people. But the interference continues: Meanwhile, seven years of sanctions have hardened the Kremlin against outside pressure, meaning it will take more than just increased targeted sanctions to tear down Russia’s fortress walls.

